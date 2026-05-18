California man has 95% success rate in driving out squatters … he does wield a samurai sword

by WorldTribune Staff, May 18, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles indicates that over a quarter of landlords in the city have dealt with the problem of squatters.

Because woke California generally classifies squatters as civil “tenants at will” rather than criminal trespassers, squatters who break in or use fraudulent leases are able to avoid arrest and courts treat it as a civil dispute which can take up to a year to clear up.

Because the legal eviction timeline is so lengthy and expensive, many landlords are forced to pay off squatters with thousands of dollars in “cash-for-keys” agreements just to reclaim their properties.

A man and his posse … and a samurai sword … have found a solution:

2026 Contract With Our Readers

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