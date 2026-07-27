Staycation: Senators plan to save ‘SAVE America Act’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News July 27, 2026

The Senate is scheduled to go on summer recess on Aug. 7 with a targeted return of Sept. 8.

President Donald Trump and three Republican senators are calling for a staycation.

Trump and Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Rick Scott and Ashley Moody of Florida are urging Senate Majority Leader John Thune to cancel the planned summer recess until the SAVE America Act is passed.

“John Thune should not allow the United States Senate to ‘leave town’ until it passes The Save America Act or, far better still, TERMINATES THE FILIBUSTER, where Republicans can then quickly pass everything they ever dreamed of, including a full and deep throated SAVE AMERICA ACT, the Budget, and the ever looming Debt Ceiling disaster, 1929!” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Monday.

“The Dumocrats will do it on day one, and can’t believe how lucky they got with this Senate leadership. Remember, stupidity always brings LOSING & DEATH!”

Lee said in a post to X on Sunday that he would object to any effort to enter recess until the election integrity bill passes.

“@LeaderJohnThune, I hereby object to any effort to put the Senate into recess in August—at least until such time as the Senate has passed the SAVE America Act—and hereby request a roll call vote. Do not assume you have my consent. You do not.”

Scott posted to X on Sunday:

“I stand with @basedmikelee. I will vote to stay in session unless we have passed the SAVE America Act. The American people expect us to deliver. They deserve secure elections.”

Moody posted to X on Sunday:

“I didn’t come to the United States Senate because I needed something to do. I’m serving because there are things we need to get done for the American People. The Senate needs to stay in session until we can get the SAVE America Act to the floor and passed.”

The Senate has only been in session for three weeks since its last recess. That ran from June 27 to July 12. No senators objected to that recess.

North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, who is not seeking re-election, told reporters on July 15 that any attempts to pass the SAVE America Act, including attaching it to the third reconciliation package, was a “waste of time.”

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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