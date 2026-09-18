CCP said to score against U.S. data centers with ‘massive propaganda juggernaut’

Special to WorldTribune, September 18, 2026 Real World News

Geostrategy-Direct, September 15, 2026

Who is behind the coordinated wave of protests and social media outrage about U.S. data centers amid the Trump Administration’s national security priority of remaining dominant over Communist China in Artificial Intelligence?

One name keeps coming up: Neville Roy Singham, and American multi-millionaire who lives in Singapore with ties to the Chinese Communist Party that he does not advertise but which are widely known.

So yes, the money trail leads back to China

A network linked to Neville Roy Singham and tied to the “No Kings” protests is campaigning against data centers. The network — Code Pink and the Party for Socialism and Liberation — have built a national effort against data centers “with near-identical messaging and strategies,” according to a Fox News Digital report.

Singham coordinates his operations with the United Front Work Department (UFWD) of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), noted Gordon Chang for Gatestone Institute.

He is getting results according to a Wired report: “Some Republicans are turning tail on the issue.” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the Public Utility Commission and the Electric Reliability Council to halt, pending audits and studies, new grid connections for data centers. Local opposition is stopping these facilities across the U.S., most notably in New York, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.

In a February report to Congress, [“Countering Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference,”] the State Department linked Code Pink and the People’s Forum to the Communist Party. While pushing CCP narratives, these nonprofits took funding from the regime’s “donor network,” of the Chinese regime.

Singham, according to Fox News Digital, has since 2017 transferred $591 million to groups in five continents. About $278 million went to anti-American groups.

The Department of Justice in June launched a grand jury probe into Singham for money laundering, wire fraud, and bank fraud.

But what of the Chinese Communist Party?

The Chinese regime has been waging a decades-long, full-spectrum cognitive warfare campaign against America, writes Chang.

“China controls the most expansive, heavily resourced, and sophisticated propaganda capabilities available to any regime in history,” Kerry Gershaneck, author of Political Warfare: Strategies for Combating China’s Plan to “Win Without Fighting,” told Hoover’s Strategika in 2021.

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