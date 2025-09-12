Charlie Kirk advocated for bigger families, not globalism, in Seoul and Tokyo last weekend

by WorldTribune Staff, September 12, 2025 Real World News



In Seoul last Friday, Charlie Kirk urged young people to have more children and embrace religion. spoke about helping bring “Trump to victory”, while addressing Build Up Korea 2025, a conservative conference that previously featured such speakers as Donald Trump Jr.

“The phenomenon of young people, especially men, turning conservative is occurring simultaneously across multiple continents,” Kirk told the audience, who waved their phones and chanted “USA” as he took the stage, according to the South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo.

“It is not unique to the U.S., which is why it deserves more attention. That is why I chose South Korea as my first Asian destination.”

The advisory board of Build Up Korea 2025 includes President Trump’s adviser Alex Bruesewitz and Steve Bannon’s daughter Maureen Bannon.

The event also included a session on “How Christians Can Lead the World” and a video message from American diaper company Everylife, which urged young South Koreans to “make more babies.”

Opinion polls show the gender divide is particularly stark in South Korea, according to a JapanToday.com poll where the liberal Democratic Party took power after the conservative former president was jailed after attempting to impose martial law in order to launch an investigation into election fraud.

After Seoul, Kirk traveled to Tokyo where he spoke at a symposium hosted by the conservative Sanseito party, which made a campaign issue about a “silent invasion” of immigrants.

“I’m excited … to learn and to hopefully invigorate the people of your great nation to keep fighting this globalist menace,” Kirk said in a YouTube interview before the event.

Speaking this week on his podcast about his Asia trip, Kirk said: “The same things we have been fighting for here — whether it be lawfare in South Korea or mass migration in Japan — this is a worldwide phenomenon.”

