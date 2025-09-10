Charlie Kirk, 31, dies after shooting at campus event in Utah

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 10, 2025

Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk was shot during a speaking at an event on Wednesday at Utah Valley University. Video from the event shows Kirk was shot in the neck and immediately began bleeding profusely.

Kirk died from his injuries.

Multiple sources confirmed his passing to Just the News. Turning Point USA has also reported Kirk has passed.

Despite video of a man being arrested and preliminary reports from the school, there was no suspect in custody, a law enforcement source told reporters.

Later on the afternoon of Sept. 10, FBI Director Kash Patel stated a suspect was in custody after the police and the FBI launched a massive manhunt. Later the suspect was released.

A long gun believed to have been used in the assassination was recovered on the campus, with the shooter striking Kirk with a single shot from an elevated position about 200 yard away, law enforcement sources told the NY Post.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead. No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Deseret News reported, “Bystanders report seeing Kirk shot near his neck during a Q&A with students.” Newsweek also reported the shot being near the neck.

Video posted online shows Kirk speaking at the event at the campus in Orem, Utah when one shot rings out.

Donald Trump, Jr. posted the following tribute:

This isn’t my strong suit and I don’t even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me — and to millions of people around the world — he was a true inspiration.

He was one of the most courageous, principled men I’ve ever known, and he lived every day with purpose. His faith in God was unshakable, his love for Erika was inspiring, and the way he adored and cared for his two beautiful kids showed the kind of man he truly was.

Charlie dedicated his life to something bigger than himself. He fought tirelessly for this country, for the values that make America great, and for the next generation. The impact he had on young people — reaching them in masses, giving them courage to stand up, to think for themselves, and to fight for freedom — is immeasurable. There is no question that Charlie’s work and his voice helped my father win the presidency. He changed the direction of this nation.

Charlie was never a threat to anyone. He was civil, he was kind, he listened and responded with respect. The only “threat” he ever posed was that he was incredibly effective. He was a powerful messenger of truth, and people heard that truth. That’s what made him a target.

This loss is absolutely devastating — not only for Erika and the kids, but for our country. We’ve lost a leader, a fighter, and a man whose character and conviction were rare. Too rare. To think that his life was cut short by a brutal, heinous, evil act is beyond comprehension. It is horrible and it is heartbreaking.

Moments like this remind us just how fragile life is. We can’t wait to tell people how much they mean to us — we can’t admire them in silence. Charlie knew he was loved, but I want to say it again: he was a brother to me, and I will carry that with me forever.

I know Charlie’s legacy doesn’t end here. He poured into millions of young people who will carry forward the torch he lit. He built something that will outlast him, because it was grounded in faith, in truth, and in courage. And as his friend, I will never forget him. I’ll honor him by loving boldly, speaking truth without fear, and continuing his spirit of courage. His fight lives on in all of us who loved him.

Beat The Press