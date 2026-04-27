Cheap shot? $6 billion development in NYC may be canceled after Mamdani soak-the-rich hit on CEO

by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



A video in which New York’s socialist Mayor Zohran Momdani vowed he would be “taxing the rich” was filmed in front of a penthouse owned by Citadel founder Ken Griffin.

Mamdani filmed the video in the street in front of the building of the penthouse, announcing a pied-à-terre tax. He explained, “This is an annual fee on luxury properties worth more than $5 million, whose owners do not live full-time in the city. Like for this penthouse, which hedge fund CEO Ken Griffin bought for $238 million.”

Following the release of the video, Griffin, a Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump, suggested he might end a $6 billion development project in the city.

In an email sent to employees on Thursday, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, Gerald Beeson, Griffin’s chief operating officer, wrote: “We are about to commence the redevelopment of 350 Park Avenue, creating 6,000 highly paid construction jobs and supporting the creation of more than 15,000 permanent jobs in mid-town New York. The project—if we move forward—will entail more than $6 billion dollars of spending.”

The email continued, “It is shameful that he used Ken’s name as the example of those who supposedly aren’t carrying their fair share of the burdens associated with New York City’s often costly and wasteful spending. In doing so, the mayor has once again manifested the ignorance and disdain of the elite political class towards those who have been consistently committed to building one of the greatest cities in the world.”

Kevin O’Leary, the star of the entrepreneurial reality show Shark Tank, said Mamdani needs to do some “soul searching.”

Other critics of the Mamdani video focused on the merits of the pied-à-terre tax and the wisdom of attacking a high-profile employer in the city’s financial sector.

“Attacking one of the city’s largest and most important employers is definitely a strategy, but it’s not a good one,” said Howard Wolfson, who worked as a top aide to former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, on X.

“Ken’s company is a major employer in NYC of very high paying jobs which drive a considerable amount of our tax base,” said Bill Ackman, a fellow billionaire and critic of the mayor. “We wouldn’t want him to move even more employees to Miami.”

When asked if he regretted the video, Mamdani defended his remarks that wealthier New Yorkers should contribute more to help close the city’s $5 billion deficit. He noted other second homes subject to the proposed tax include luxury condos owned by a “Saudi prince” and “Russian auto dealer.”

“I say these things not because I do not want these individuals to be here in New York City or to purchase property in New York City, but rather to outline that we are talking about a proposal that will have a very narrow impact,” he said.

Happy Tax Day, New York. We’re taxing the rich. pic.twitter.com/Wky2LFXC9W — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) April 15, 2026

[Update: The New York Mets are still riddled by the “Mamdani curse.” After the mayor was seen hugging the team’s mascots, the Mets went on a 12-game losing streak. They finally ended the streak, but then were swept by the Colorado Rockies. Since the mayor’s curse began, the Mets have a 2-15 record.]

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