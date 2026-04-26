Trump on would-be assassin Cole Allen: ‘Sick guy’ who ‘hates Christians’

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 26, 2026

Following news that would-be assassin Cole Allen had notes and a manifesto saying he was targeting Trump Administration officials “highest ranking to lowest ranking,” President Donald Trump said the gunman is a “sick guy” who “hates Christians.”

The Gateway Pundit’s Cristina Laila noted that Allen’s writings “sounded like Democrat-media talking points. He called himself a ‘friendly federal assassin.’ ”

The shooter also mocked the Secret Service and said he walked right into the hotel with multiple weapons and no one noticed.

“Like, the one thing that I immediately noticed walking into the hotel is the sense of arrogance. I walk in with multiple weapons and not a single person there considers the possibility that I could be a threat,” he wrote, according to The New York Post.

“The security at the event is all outside, focused on protestors and current arrivals, because apparently no one thought about what happens if someone checks in the day before. Like, this level of incompetence is insane, and I very sincerely hope it’s corrected by the time this country gets actually competent leadership again,” he wrote.

About 10 minutes before he opened fire at the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night, Allen sent an anti-Trump manifesto to his family members revealing he was trying to kill Trump Administration officials, The Post reported.

“Turning the other cheek is for when you yourself are oppressed. I’m not the person raped in a detention camp. I’m not the fisherman executed without trial,” Allen wrote in the document, which a relative provided to police.

“I’m not a schoolkid blown up, or a child starved, or a teenage girl abused by the many criminals in this administration. Turning the other cheek when *someone else* is oppressed is not Christian behavior; it is complicity in the oppressor’s crimes.”

Allen described his targets as including “Administration officials (not including [FBI Director Kash] Patel): they are targets, prioritized from highest-ranking to lowest.”

Trump responded in an interview with Fox News:

BREAKING: President Trump speaks out about White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting suspect Cole Adams, calling the 31-year-old California native “very troubled.” “The guy is a sick guy… he hates Christians.” | @JacquiHeinrich @SundayBriefFNC pic.twitter.com/vR5qZIHo83 — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 26, 2026

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