Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 23, 2026 — Real World News



FBI Director Kash Patel did not appear at the House Homeland Security Committee’s worldwide threats hearing on Nov. 18. Patel had told the committee weeks in advance that he had a scheduling conflict and would be sending Deputy Director Christopher Raia in his place.

Any news organization or reporter could have easily checked it out.

That didn’t stop CNBC from slamming Patel for missing the hearing and making it seem like he blew off Congress to attend some swanky party at President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

CNBC’s headline: “Kash Patel skips House hearing after Mar-a-Lago gala with $50,000 access”.

The “gala” was the 2nd annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-a-Lago.

Reporter Luke Fountain doesn’t mention in the CNBC hit piece until the sixth paragraph that the event on the evening of Nov. 17 saw Patel, who oversees the principal investigative arm of the Justice Department and manages federal criminal and national security investigations, honoring law enforcement personnel killed and wounded in the line of duty. It was at that point in the article that Fountain also adds that Patel’s appearance at the event was approved by the House Ethics Committee.

In a Nov. 22 response for Law Enforcement Today, event organizer Kyle Reyes pushed back against CNBC: “I refuse to be silent. Not when FBI Director Kash Patel and the leaders who stood beside him are being attacked for spending one evening with the widows, parents and children of men and women who died wearing a badge.”

Reyes noted that if the Homeland Security Committee’s hearing “was truly about answers, the committee had weeks to set a date the director could make. As Dissenter put it: ‘If this were about getting answers, you’d negotiate a new date.’ Instead, they got what political theater is designed to produce: a clip of an empty chair.”

Much like the committee, Reyes noted, the CNBC reporter “wasn’t interested in answers either. Luke Fountain emailed me at 3:13 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, with six questions, from who attended to what Mar-a-Lago was paid. His deadline? 4:30 p.m. that same day.

“Seventy-seven minutes. That’s not a request for comment. That’s a box to check, so the story can say the organizer was contacted. He didn’t want my answers. He wanted to be able to say he asked. That’s not journalism or integrity. That’s agenda-driven activism.”

Reyes added that the costs of securing the Big Blue Bash “were comparable to any venue of similar stature, and every Mar-a-Lago cost was covered by extremely generous club members so the money raised could go to the cause.”

CNBC wrote about “access.”

Reyes noted: “Here’s who we honored.

“A pastor and a rabbi opened us in prayer. The heads of CBP, TSA and the Secret Service escorted two Angel Families to the stage. A little girl named Kinsley, whose baby sister Maddie was killed by an illegal immigrant just before turning four, told us about the bike drive she started in Maddie’s name, and that room made sure every one of those bikes was covered. Families of fallen officers were each given a painting of their loved one. And we prayed over every woman in the room.

“That’s the ‘Mar-a-Lago gala.’ If CNBC wants to call that a scandal, I’ll wear it proudly.”

Reyes continued:

As for the private briefing: we heard what each federal agency is doing to keep Americans safe, and the directors talked from the heart about why the families of the wounded and fallen matter so much to them. Not one sponsor received special access. Not one. The only special access went to the families of wounded and fallen officers. The Attorney General, the directors and the agency heads poured love into those families and into the heroes in that room. The officer who took a 12-gauge shotgun blast to the face and lived. The first Marine Guard taken hostage in the Iran crisis, shot and tortured in an Iranian prison for 10 days. The now-retired officer whose father was murdered in the line of duty days after she was born. Our title sponsor, Motorola, asked for zero access and zero return on their investment. Leading up to the event, every question they asked was some version of “What more can we do?” They gave their tables to the families of fallen officers and offered to stand in the back of the room. They sent presents for every child at the gala. One member of their team flew out while battling cancer and going through radiation. And yes, they asked to meet people. They asked to meet the families. The Vierra Group sponsored so the Angel Families could be there and be honored. They offered up their own seats and asked for no mention or advertising. I mentioned them anyway, because they did the right thing. LEO Technologies didn’t sponsor because of who would be in the room. They sponsored because the owner and I, he a Jew and me a Christian, sat in a restaurant praying together in tears when he learned how we were going to impact these families. The Rush Limbaugh Foundation sponsored to honor the legacy of a great man who loved this country and those who protect it. Rush spent decades warning about a media that goes after its political targets no matter who gets hurt. This hit piece, with the families of the fallen as collateral damage, is exactly that. Any company that came to us for the wrong reasons was not allowed to sponsor or attend. Period. That wasn’t about protecting the directors or the agencies. It was about protecting the mission and the families, because one day I’m going to stand before God and answer to Him for how I ran this event. “For am I now seeking the approval of man, or of God?” (Galatians 1:10) That’s who funds this event. People with something to gain don’t give their seats away. Federal agency heads under every administration attend industry events. Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary, Jeh Johnson, keynoted the RSA Conference, the world’s largest cybersecurity industry event. Attorney General Merrick Garland headlined the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference, packed with companies that sell to law enforcement. Businesses at every one of those events looked to meet decision makers. That’s what an industry event is. I must have missed CNBC’s outrage. Before the Big Blue Bash, no one in the media asked what it was about. They showed up after the fact angling for a political attack, and missed a ballroom full of people of every faith, background and political stripe who left politics at the door to protect the protectors. The only people who made it political were the ones who weren’t there.

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

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