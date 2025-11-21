China constructing ‘floating artificial island’ that can survive nuclear blasts

by WorldTribune Staff, November 21, 2025 Real World News



Communist China is in the process of constructing a massive “floating artificial island” that is self-sustaining and could survive a nuclear blast, defense analysts say.

The semi-submersible platform weighs 78,000-tonnes, is 138 meters long, 85 meters wide, with a deck towering 45 meters over the waves. It has room for 238 individuals to live and work for four months at a time.

Officially dubbed the Deep-Sea All-Weather Resident Floating Research Facility, the floating island is set to launch in 2028.

Chinese Communist Party officials insist it is a scientific project — but its rare nuclear-resistant construction has raised eyebrows, the Daily Mail reported on Nov. 20.

Researchers say the island uses futuristic “metamaterial” sandwich panels capable of turning the violent force of nuclear shockwave into little more than a squeeze.

Although labelled a civilian initiative, the project cites GJB 1060.1-1991 — “a Chinese military standard for nuclear blast protection- strongly suggesting dual-use intentions,” the report said.

“This deep-sea major scientific facility is designed for all-weather, long-term residency,” the team behind the project wrote earlier this month.

“Its superstructure contains critical compartments that ensure emergency power, communications and navigation control – making nuclear blast protection for these spaces absolutely vital.”

Raising further suspicions on its real intent is the project’s likely deployment zones, which include strategic locations such as the South China Sea, which is already bristling with territorial conflicts.

Military observers say the platform could be a strategic game-changer.

Unlike Beijing’s controversial land-reclamation projects, a mobile island can quietly “set up shop” in disputed waters — then vanish just as quickly.

It could serve as a communications hub, logistics base or even a surveillance station.

Its endurance, 120 days without resupply, exceeds that of some nuclear-powered carriers, giving China extraordinary reach into remote oceans.

