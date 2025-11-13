China tries but fails to bully Japanese Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae

FPI / November 13, 2025

Geostrategy-Direct

By Richard Fisher

She had only been Japan’s Prime Minister for 18 days before China’s Consul General in Osaka would threaten her with decapitation, but since her election victory as leader of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Oct. 4, Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae has been subject to threats and abuse from China.

The main reason is that Prime Minister Takaichi is a nationalist and conservative in the mold of her great friend, ideological ally and mentor, the late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo, and like Abe, Takaichi is not afraid to defend freedom and Japan’s national security interests — that include its essential military alliance with the United States.

As most prime ministers do, during a Nov. 7 session of Japan’s Diet, or parliament, Takaichi responded to a question whether a “Taiwan contingency” that involved Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan would qualify as a “survival-threatening situation” for Japan.

Takaichi responded, “If warships are used and other armed actions are involved, I believe this could constitute a survival-threatening situation…The situation regarding Taiwan has become serious. We must assume the worst-case scenario.”

According to Japanese security legislation, a “survival-threatening situation” would justify approval of exercising “collective self-defense,” or the cooperation of Japanese and United States military forces, in this instance, to help defend Taiwan from Chinese attack.

This was also the view of former Prime Minister Abe, who in a 2021 speech stated, “A Taiwan contingency is a contingency for Japan.”

That Japan would dare to publicly state its intention to help defend democratic Taiwan from an attack led by China is such an affront to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), actually a threat to the survival of the CCP should its war against Taiwan fail, that it resorted to an extreme reaction.

China responded with a gross threat from the Chinese Consul General in Osaka, Xue Jian, who in a Nov. 8 posting on “X” stated, “Prime Minister Takaichi warns of use of force if Taiwan emergency is recognized as ‘potential existential threat. We have no choice but to cut off that filthy head that has come charging in without a moment’s hesitation. Are you prepared?”

Full Report . . . . Current Edition . . . . Subscription Information

Free Press International