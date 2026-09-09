Clancy jurors go public: Holdout couldn’t get over ‘fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 9, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Some of the female jurors in the Lindsay Clancy case are speaking out and excoriating what they say is the “very arrogant” lone male juror holdout.

Why?

His main reason for holding out, the female jurors told a leftist media outlet: “He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viciously killed her children.”

The three female jurors who spoke with NBC 10 Boston were identified as retired chef Kelly, retired fifth-grade special needs teacher Ronnie, and Paula, who worked for government contractors.

NBC 10’s Sue O’Connell said the jurors thought the prosecution “showed no compassion during the trial, and Ronnie talked a lot about how managing those deliberations was harder than her work as a fifth-grade teacher.”

One of the female jurors said the holdout “completely disregarded” the expertise of the women on the panel. It was revealed by the Boston reporter who interviewed the women that the jury, which was made up of nine women and three men, was stacked with teachers and nurses.

The jury’s foreperson said that the holdout “admitted he had reasonable doubt,” and that she started filling out her various forms at that point, being “so excited.” She added, “And then he said, ‘but I’m still not going to say that she’s not guilty by reason of insanity.’ ”

NBC’s O’Connell said the jurors “also supported each other. There were hugs, there was laughter, there was a lot of self-care and group care.”

After jurors told the presiding judge three times that they couldn’t come to a unanimous decision, he ultimately declared a mistrial on Friday.

Clancy admitted to killing her three young children – 5-year-old Cora, 3-year-old Dawson, and 8-month-old Callan – in January 2023, but claimed she was profoundly mentally ill at the time.

Clancy’s defense attorney, Kevin Reddington, appeared Tuesday on “Good Morning America” (GMA) and implored President Donald Trump to intervene and pardon his client – an option not open to the president because she isn’t facing federal charges.

Reddington, too, has had harsh words for the male juror, previously saying his client had been “robbed” of a satisfactory trial outcome – stating snarkily, “I hope that guy can sleep well at night” – and told GMA he was “bothered” that the male juror “refused to apply the law.”

The Lindsay Clancy jury was packed with teachers and nurses who thought the hero holdout was “very arrogant” and “completely disregarded” their expertise. “He had the hardest time getting off the fact that Lindsay viscously killed her children.” pic.twitter.com/dLfbPnpk3f — Libby Emmons (@libbyemmons) September 8, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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