Trump won’t rule out declaring state of emergency for midterms

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 2, 2026

President Donald Trump told Time magazine that he will not rule out declaring a state of emergency for the November midterm elections.

When asked by Time if he would do so, the president replied: “I don’t rule anything out or in. We’ll see.”

“You mean the Insurrection Act?” Trump then asked, referring to the federal law that allows presidents to deploy the military or federalize National Guard troops in order to quell what he deems an insurrection against the United States.

When Time clarified yes, Trump replied: “No, I’ve never used it. I could use it. A lot of people think I should use it sometimes.”

In August, conservative broadcaster Wayne Allyn Root suggested to Trump that he declare a “national security emergency for elections” if Congress failed to pass the SAVE America Act. The House has passed the election integrity legislation while the Senate has not.

Root claimed the move would allow Trump to impose photo-ID and proof-of-citizenship requirements and restrict mail voting without congressional approval.

“Let me just say, stranger things have happened, OK?” Trump responded. “I’ll leave it at that.”

When Time noted that Trump’s favorability polls “have never been lower,” Trump replied: “They’re fake numbers. I would beat anybody running today by 20 points. Your numbers that you have are fake. The pollsters are corrupt. They’re almost as corrupt as the writers.”

Trump has embarked on a 32-day campaign blitz, starting with a trip to Texas and Oklahoma on Thursday followed by Alabama on Friday and Ohio on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Trump on Thursday said “it’s possible” that the Iran war could cost him the November midterm elections by risking Republican control of the House, Senate or both.

“Well, it’s possible. It should help,” Trump told reporters outside the White House before heading to a campaign rally in the Choctaw Nation in Oklahoma. “Because Iran will not have a nuclear weapon. So when you say, ‘Is it OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon?’ I would say 100 percent of the people say no, including worldwide. So, when you say it that way, it would help. If you don’t say that, it could hurt.”

In September, Trump told the Republican National Committee’s midterm convention in Dallas: “I’m asking you to pretend that I’m on the ballot. Just one more time, because if we lose, you’re going to lose your border, you’re going to lose your tax cuts. You’re going to lose your safety and security. You’re going to lose your wealth.”

Trump: We do great when I’m on the ballot. Pretend I’m running please. If we don’t win, they’ll end up impeaching me pic.twitter.com/HZK4olngJv — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 2, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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