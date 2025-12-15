Clintons warned to appear for Epstein depositions or be charged with contempt of Congress

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News December 15, 2025

House Oversight Chairman James Comer has informed Bill and Hillary Clinton that they must appear for depositions in the Epstein Files investigation or face contempt of Congress charges.

The Clintons have for months dodged subpoenas issued to appear before the committee which is investigating their alleged ties to the convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s network.

The subpoenas, issued in August by Comer, originally set Hillary Clinton’s testimony for Oct. 9 and Bill’s for Oct. 14.

“Instead of showing up, their lawyers begged for delays, only to ghost the committee entirely—classic stonewalling from elites who think rules don’t apply to them,” Steve Watson wrote for Modernity.

Comer has highlighted Bill Clinton as a “prime suspect” in the Epstein saga, pointing to over 20 flights on the pedophiles’s infamous Lolita Express, multiple visit to his private island, and at least 17 Epstein visits to the Clinton White House.

“These aren’t casual associations; they’re red flags screaming for accountability,” Watson wrote.

In a press release on Friday, Comer noted: “It has been more than four months since Bill and Hillary Clinton were subpoenaed to sit for depositions related to our investigation into Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell’s horrific crimes. Throughout that time, the former President and former Secretary of State have delayed, obstructed, and largely ignored the Committee staff’s efforts to schedule their testimony.”

Comer added: “If the Clintons fail to appear for their depositions next week or schedule a date for early January, the Oversight Committee will begin contempt of Congress proceedings to hold them accountable.”

This escalation comes hot on the heels of President Donald Trump’s demand for the total release of the Epstein Files, dismissing the scandal as a “Democrat Hoax” meant to smear Republicans while shielding their own.

Trump urged House Republicans to vote for declassification, declaring, “We have nothing to hide, and it’s time to move on from this Democrat Hoax perpetrated by Radical Left Lunatics in order to deflect from the Great Success of the Republican Party.”

Comer’s subpoenas didn’t stop at the Clintons; they targeted other heavyweights like former AG William Barr, ex-FBI Director Robert Mueller, former AG Loretta Lynch, and former FBI Director James Comey, all potentially linked to the Epstein-Maxwell web.

