Company fined after wind turbines kill bald eagles

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News January 2, 2026

A green energy company whose wind turbines killed two bald eagles is being fined $32,340 by the Trump Administration.

According to a violation notice, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is proposing the fine against Ørsted Onshore North America after two bald eagles were discovered dead near wind turbines in Plum Creek, Nebraska, and Lincoln Land, Illinois, Fox News Digital reported.

The violation notice says the company violated the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act by killing the eagles without what is called an “incidental take permit.”

The first bald eagle was discovered dead in March 2024 near a turbine at Ørsted’s Plum Creek facility in Wayne County, Nebraska. The eagle’s remains were taken to the National Fish and Wildlife Forensics Laboratory for a necropsy, at which it was determined the fatality was caused by a collision with a wind turbine.

Another bald eagle was found dead on April 18, 2025, just 200 yards from a turbine in Lincoln Land, Illinois. The necropsy results similarly showed that the eagle’s death was consistent with a wind turbine collision.

The Ørsted facilities did not have permits to kill the eagles.

According to its website, Ørsted A/S is a global clean energy leader that develops, constructs, and operates offshore and land-based wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted also operates offshore wind farms across the globe, including in the U.S.

Ørsted was one of the companies touted by the Biden-Harris regime as an example of its successful clean energy goals and economic plan. The company’s controversial offshore projects in New Jersey, Ocean Wind 1 and Ocean Wind 2, made headlines in 2023 and were ultimately canceled due to economic factors, delivering a blow to Joe Biden’s green energy goals.

Support Free Press Foundation