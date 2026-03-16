Congressional staffers raise alarm over ballot processing at Marciopa County facility

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 16, 2026

A pair of congressional staffers, one Republican and one Democrat, said they were alarmed by how a ballot processing facility in Arizona’s Maricopa County was operating during the 2024 election.

In a visit to Runbeck Election Services, hired by Maricopa County to sort mail-in ballots for signature verification in preparation for counting at the county’s main election site, the staffers say they witnessed completed mail-in ballots being stored in the same room as blank ballots, no bipartisan election observers at the facility, and no county election officials present.

The staffers recorded video during a tour of the facility conducted by an individual that the staffer described as Runbeck’s CEO, according to a March 15 report by Just the News, which obtained a copy of the video.

Just the News noted:

“Workers are seen in the video feeding completed mail-in ballots in signature green envelopes through a machine that is supposed to conduct signature verification. The machine sorts those ballots, after which workers prepare them to be shipped back to the main Maricopa County elections facility across town.

“The footage shows an industrial shelf nearby where incoming ballots from the 2024 election in Maricopa were stored in open USPS boxes, awaiting signature verification.

“The video shows that just steps away from where workers were conducting the signature verification process on completed ballots, the facility stored pallets of fresh ballots and green vote-by-mail envelopes.”

Arizona’s state Senate was recently forced to turn over election records to the FBI about Maricopa County, home to the state’s largest city of Phoenix, pursuant to a grand jury subpoena.

Concerns about election counting in Arizona, and specifically Maricopa County, stretch back more than a decade as the state moved to mostly mail-in ballots.

The Arizona Senate conducted a massive audit after the 2020 election and concluded there were a large number of irregularities. One of the Senate’s findings was an estimate that more than 200,000 ballots with mismatched signatures may have been counted without being reviewed, or “cured” in Maricopa County, more than eight times the 25,000 signature mismatches requiring curing that had been acknowledged by the county.

Joe Biden reportedly won Arizona in 2020 by less than 11,000 votes.

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