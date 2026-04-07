Convenient? ‘Market itself is taking the Covid shots off the market’; 18 percent still true believers

by WorldTribune Staff, April 6, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Pfizer and its mRNA partner BioNTech have abruptly pulled the plug on the trial for their new Covid shots.

In a March 30 letter, the Big Pharma behemoth told investigators of the trial on healthy 50-64 year-olds that they were coming up short on the 25,000-30,000 enrollment needed to generate enough data to evaluate the jabs, Reuters reported.

Pfizer and BioNTech cited their “inability to generate relevant post-marketing data” with lagging enrollment. They said they already told the Food and Drug Administration they were halting the trial.

“Pfizer appears to see more dollar signs in the first serious vaccine candidate for Lyme disease” in more than two decades, Just the News reported.

Moderna is also struggling to hit 30,000 enrollment for trials of its new Covid shot for healthy 50-64 year-olds, “sources at four sites” told Reuters.

“Essentially, the market itself is taking the Covid shots off the market,” Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey Tucker wrote on X. “It amounts to a humiliating repudiation of one of history’s largest and most destructive inoculation attempts.”

Pfizer is also losing a purported ally in the Trump Administration in Attorney General Pam Bondi, who before being fired last week was reportedly attempting to stop a clinical trial whistleblower’s False Claims Act lawsuit against Pfizer for allegedly using fraudulent data to obtain emergency use authorization for its Covid shots and a related massive payout from taxpayers.

A former Pfizer official has told a German pandemic inquiry the vaccine maker cut corners on its Covid injection.

Helmut Sterz, Pfizer Europe’s chief toxicologist until 2008, told the inquiry the “carcinogenic risk” from mRNA shots “was not investigated due to time constraints” and the standards lagged for its study on “reproduction, fertility, pregnancy and newborn development,” leaving “no reliable estimates” for jabs’ effect on pregnancy, the UK’s GBNews reported.

Though he wasn’t involved in development of the Covid shots, Sterz said he based his conclusions on his review of Pfizer’s licensed vaccine Comirnaty, public evidence, and research papers.

Pfizer’s analysis of “post-authorization adverse event reports” for the FDA in spring 2021, hidden until Freedom of Information Act litigation exposed it, recorded nearly nine pages of single-space “adverse events of special interest.”

Meanwhile, a devout minority of Americans continue to take the Covid shots and boosters according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data: About 18% of adults and 9% of children.

“Vaccination intent” is also decidedly against inoculation this season, with a plurality of adults (48%) saying they “probably or definitely” won’t get one and 60% of kids saying the same.

🚨🚨🚨Pfizer Pam Bondi is leaving the DOJ for a “private sector” job!! Todd Blanche is acting AG in the interim. Pfizer Pam has ensured every lobbyist, elitist, and globalist criminal in the world was able to operate with impunity at the expense of the Trump Administration. I’m… pic.twitter.com/WdiH7v62DN — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) April 2, 2026

Dr Helmut Sterz, former Chief Toxicologist of Pfizer Europe, speaking at the Corona Investigation in the Bundestag, March 19, 2026.

“Essential toxicity studies were sacrificed to speed, without acceptable reasons..

The approval led to prohibited human trials” pic.twitter.com/0XHSLYc06C — RefugeOfSinners (ROS) (@RefugeOfSinner5) March 22, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...