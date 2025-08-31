‘Corrupt system’: Trump executive order will require voter ID, limit mail-in ballots

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2025 Real World News

“Selected” or elected? Why do politicians from both parties try to change the subject when the issue voting integrity comes up?

One who is not silent is President Donald Trump who in a post to Truth Social on Saturday said he will issue an executive order which requires voter ID with “no exceptions” and will limit who can use mail-in ballots.

Trump wrote: “Voter I.D. Must Be Part of Every Single Vote. NO EXCEPTIONS! I Will Be Doing An Executive Order To That End!!! Also, No Mail-In Voting, Except For Those That Are Very Ill, And The Far Away Military. USE PAPER BALLOTS ONLY!!! President DJT.”

In December 2022, Trump told Breitbart News that Republicans must fight Democrats on mail-in voting and ballot harvesting.

“The system, it’s not a question of being broken — the system is corrupt,” Trump told Breitbart News at the time.

“It’s a corrupt system. A mail-in ballot will always be corrupt. When you go to a polling location and they want your identification and everything, the way — you can’t really vote unless it’s a legit deal. If you have mail-in ballots, nobody has any idea where it’s coming from or where it’s going to and then it travels through so many hands. Jimmy Carter came out a long time ago with a number of highly respected people and they wrote something, and the one thing that come out loud and clear is that mail-in ballots are corrupt. France had it, a lot of countries had it and they went away from it now.”

In an executive order earlier this year, Trump had attempted to impose voter ID as part of wider election integrity action.

In April, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, a Clinton appointee, struck down the portions of Trump’s order that related to voter identification requirements.

Kollar-Kotelly maintained that Trump did not have the authority to issue such an order, as the Constitution delegates control of election regulations to Congress and states.

“Consistent with that allocation of power, Congress is currently debating legislation that would affect many of the changes the President purports to order,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote in her order. “No statutory delegation of authority to the Executive Branch permits the President to short-circuit Congress’s deliberative process by executive order.”

Currently, 36 states require voters to present some form of identification at the polls.

Those that have no ID requirement are: California, District of Columbia, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Vermont.

Beat The Press