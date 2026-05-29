Covid tyranny endures: Embalmers afraid to go public on white fibrous clots

by WorldTribune Staff, May 29, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



In the 2022 documentary “Died Suddenly,” several embalmers reported finding unusual white, fibrous structures in the veins and arteries of deceased individuals. The clots started showing up around mid-2021 as the Covid injections were being widely administered.

Shortly after viewing the documentary, Major Thomas Haviland, a data analyst and retired military officer, contacted the Ohio Embalmers Association. The association’s president, Woody Wilson, confirmed observing similar clots, which led Haviland to launch formal surveys.

Haviland has collaborated with scientists to investigate the composition and possible causes of these clots.

In a recent episode of Broken Truth’s Freedom Counsel, Haviland told host John Davidson that his outreach to the FDA and CDC over the past three years regarding the clots has not produced substantive responses.

He also noted that many embalmers and medical professionals have been reluctant to discuss the phenomenon publicly.

The Broken Truth episode noted that Haviland is working with a team that includes retired polymer chemist Greg Harrison in Australia and neuroscientist Dr. Kevin McCarron in Japan. Their analysis suggests the clots may involve an interaction between the body’s fibrinogen (a natural clotting protein), the spike protein associated with the Covid shots, and the phospholipid nanoparticles used in mRNA vaccines.

Related: Cremations on the rise, but embalmers in new survey reported strange blood clots, January 23, 2024

Testing conducted on clot samples has included:

• Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS), which showed low levels of iron, potassium, and magnesium compared to typical blood clots, but elevated levels of phosphorus, sulfur, and occasionally tin.

• High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), which indicated unusual ratios of fibrinogen chains (approximately 9:4:1 for beta, gamma, and alpha chains, versus the normal 1:1:1 ratio).

Haviland noted that these findings differ from standard fibrin clots and drew a comparison to “white clot syndrome” observed decades ago in connection with certain heparin formulations.

Broken Truth noted that Haviland had “also described contact with Dr. Basharat, a cardiologist and endovascular specialist in Jacksonville, Florida. According to Haviland, Dr. Basharat reported removing similar white fibrous clots from living patients in his catheterization lab over a period of several years. Communication with the physician later ended after he cited instructions from hospital administration to cease discussion of the matter.”

In June 2025, Haviland spoke at the Tennessee Funeral Directors Association annual convention at the invitation of then-president Taylor Moore. During the presentation, 18 out of 28 embalmers indicated by show of hands that they had observed the white fibrous clots in the first half of 2025. A survey conducted at the event reported the clots appearing in roughly 17% of cases, along with instances of microclotting in smaller blood vessels.

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