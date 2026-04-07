‘Credible’ women ready to go public about Eric Swalwell’s ‘pattern’ of sexual abuse, NDAs

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 7, 2026

Several “credible women” are set to come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell, according to the head of a liberal advocacy group.

Cheyenne Hunt, director of Gen-Z for Change, said she has been “personally working” with the women to expose a “pattern of manipulation and abuse of power” which included making the women sign non-disclosure agreements (NDAs).

A video posted to Instagram in late March cited a text from a woman who wrote: “You know Eric Swalwell has slept with many of his interns and makes them all sign NDAs so they don’t speak up, right? And when I was 19 he tried hitting on me and sliding into my DMs and I have so many other friends that have similar experiences with him.”

Hunt said the message was “not an anomaly” but “part of a pattern” of behavior by the Democrat congressman who is running for California governor this year.

In a video posted Sunday titled “Why I Came Forward About Eric Swalwell”, Hunt said she is “personally working with a group of women who want to come forward and share their stories” and is “also aware of a much larger group that is also in this process.”

“We have secured pro bono legal representation for them, and they are in the process of sharing their information with major outlets while ensuring that their legal and physical safety is protected,” Hunt said of the women. “That process takes time, but the number of credible women who have come forward since I posted my first video is really shocking, and all of them moving forward together has greatly expedited the timeline of this whole process.” Hunt said she had “heard these rumors for years, going back to the time when I was working on the Hill,” and “started digging in” when a “close personal friend” privately detailed allegations against Swalwell.

“Many of these women have remained silent for so long because they believed that they were alone and that if they came forward, it would ruin their careers,” Hunt said. “It appears that others may have stayed silent because of a belief that non-disclosure agreements required them to keep this secret.” Hunt said she is “confident this story will break soon.”

Hunt dismissed “any suggestions that we should refrain from talking about this or seeking justice for these women because it is not good ‘political strategy,’ ” adding, “I frankly refuse to dignify the idea with a response.”

Swalwell did not respond to requests from independent media for comment.

As expected, legacy media is not touching this story.

Hunt said in a Monday X post that Swalwell follows her on social media and that she knows Swalwell’s team “is aware” of her posts.

“Yet, I have not been served with legal paperwork and I have not received a cease and desist,” she wrote. “The truth is an absolute defense and they know that.”

The Trump Administration is reportedly considering releasing an intelligence report about Swalwell’s relationship with Chinese spy Christine Fang, also known as “Fang Fang.” Fang cozied up to Swalwell when he served on the Dublin, California city council and maintained ties to Swalwell through at least 2015, three years after he was elected to Congress. Swalwell hired an associate of Fang’s to work in his office as an intern.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cheyenne Hunt (@cheyenne.l.hunt)

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