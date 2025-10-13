Crossfire Hurricane vs Watergate: 5 significant differences

by WorldTribune Staff, October 13, 2025 Real World News



The indictments of James Comey and Letitia James are just the beginning, Mike Davis of the Article III Project told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

“This is the biggest scandal in American history. They politicized and weaponized intel agencies and law enforcement to take out their political enemy. This is third world stuff,” Davis said.

Revolver News noted: “Ironically, for years, the Left and their media puppets told America that ‘Russian collusion’ was the crime of the century. But the real crime, as Mike cleverly points out, wasn’t anything that Trump did… it’s what the Obama-Biden-Hillary crew unleashed on President Trump. The Crossfire Hurricane hit job wasn’t just the usual political dirty tricks. It was the weaponization of U.S. intelligence and law enforcement against a sitting president. This was a level of corruption that makes Watergate look like a 7-year-old’s tea party.”

Revolver offered five key differences that separates in scale Crossfire Hurricane from Watergate:

It weaponized America’s intelligence agencies against its own citizens:

Watergate was about one political break-in. Crossfire Hurricane was about unleashing the full power of the FBI, CIA, and DOJ for political revenge.

It targeted a presidential candidate and then a sitting president:

Nixon’s team spied on Dems. Obama’s team spied on Trump and then kept doing it after he took office. That’s an attack on the office of the presidency.

It was built entirely on lies, and everyone knew it:

The Steele dossier was complete garbage from day one. They all knew it… Obama, Biden, Hillary, Comey, and the media, yet they used it to justify surveillance, investigations, and over a decade of political chaos.

It destroyed public trust in every major U.S. institution:

Some would argue that Watergate damaged the presidency. But Crossfire Hurricane torched faith in the FBI, DOJ, CIA, and media.

It’s still ongoing:

The entire Watergate scandal ended with Nixon’s resignation. Crossfire Hurricane never ended. The same deep-state plot twists are still being used to attack Trump and anyone else who threatens the uniparty’s control.

“I would say to these lawfare Democrats, justice is definitely coming,” Davis concluded.

According to an MSNBC report, John Bolton may be the next in line to be charged.

MSNBC investigative journalist Carol Leonnig reported Friday afternoon that the acting U.S. attorney in Maryland is moving forward with criminal charges against Bolton. The case has been before a grand jury for several weeks investigating whether Bolton improperly possessed classified national security information in his Maryland home.

Bolton was fired by Trump during his first administration and has been a frequent critic of the president.

“So, when all is said and done, this won’t just rewrite political history; it’ll expose the deep rot that’s been eating away at our government for years,” Revolver News noted.

Meanwhile, while Crossfire Hurricane is a widely known scandal, fewer people know about its spinoff, Crossfire Razor, the secret sub-investigation that targeted Gen. Michael Flynn.

Crossfire Razor was a warning shot to anyone who dared to challenge the system. But Flynn stood his ground and helped rip the mask off the deep state for the world to see.

Flynn wrote in a post to X:

Hunt or be hunted. Nine years ago (2016), the FBI launched Crossfire Razor (a sub-investigation of Crossfire Hurricane) that specifically targeted yours truly. As a three-star general and former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency, I became a target simply for supporting… pic.twitter.com/mtoUS1h5v5 — General Mike Flynn (@GenFlynn) October 11, 2025

Today, exclusively on @SundayFutures with @MariaBartiromo, Racket News Editor-in-Chief Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi and Article III Project President Mike Davis @mrddmia spoke about former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James facing federal criminal… pic.twitter.com/leiKctIAsG — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) October 12, 2025

Today, exclusively on @SundayFutures with@MariaBartiromo, Racket News Editor-in-Chief Matt Taibbi @mtaibbi and Article III Project President Mike Davis @mrddmia spoke about who might be facing criminal charges next.@FoxNews pic.twitter.com/rpVjSEEGbi — SundayMorningFutures (@SundayFutures) October 12, 2025

