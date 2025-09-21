David Limbaugh on his brother Rush and Charlie Kirk

by WorldTribune Staff, September 21, 2025 Real World News



[The following is excerpted from a Sept. 17 Facebook post by conservative commentator David Limbaugh on his brother, the late radio legend Rush Limbaugh, and “Rush baby” Charlie Kirk.]

Charlie seemed to be about the big picture — uniting the MAGA and conservative movement and promoting the free flow of ideas, especially within our own ranks.

I think Charlie would be beside himself with the explosion of Christian and conservative attitudes as a result of his assassination — and all the amazing work he did to evangelize for Jesus — and to promote the American idea and MAGA.

And while I didn’t know him that well, I don’t think he would be at all pleased that people are using his death to drive wedges between factions on the right.

I just pray that we can rise above some of this negativity on the right (which I don’t think is that pronounced) and focus on the overwhelmingly positive and exhilarating explosion of his organization and everything it stood for, especially the saving work of Jesus Christ on the Cross, the promotion of Biblical principles, and the advancement of the unique American idea. (As always, the magnitude of perceived negativity is grossly exaggerated on X. There may be loud and vocal controversy but look around you in the real world — it’s 99% positive, excluding the pscycho-evil left, which is, to my gratification, showing us and the rest of the normal world, how demonic they are.)

No one is making an idol of Charlie as some have suggested, but they are properly recognizing that he is a modern Christian martyr the likes of which we haven’t seen in some time.

The more I watch of Charlie’s video clips, the more impressed I am at his incredible talent and his winsome witness first for Christ, and then for everything wonderful about America. I regret that I didn’t make an effort to get to know him better. He had the wisdom of people twice and three times his age. Just remarkable. And while I’ll repeat that he’s not being idolized, let’s not let fear of that allegation scare us from recognizing just what a unique gem he was.

Many have invoked parallels between Charlie and my brother Rush and I love those, as well as obvious differences. I could write an entire essay on that and may yet do so. I just love that Rush had a formative influence in Charlie’s life and I love that Rush so presciently recognized Charlie’s genius early on.

Both were unfairly maligned and relentlessly abused but only Charlie was murdered. Charlie has been able to reach the younger generations directly in ways that Rush couldn’t if for no other reason than that the younger generations were not, as a rule, consumers of terrestrial radio. Charlie’s work carried on what Rush started, so it could be safely said that indirectly Rush reached the younger generations through Charlie — and thousands and maybe millions of other people — and I find that immensely awesome.

We owe it to him, but more so to ourselves, and to our Lord Jesus Christ, not to squander this phenomenally unique moment in our history and the history of the church. We have a duty to fan the flames of love and the spirit of evangelism to capitalize on Charlie’s tragic death. We are already witnessing earth-shattering events, which are shaking this nation and the world in wholly positive ways. Let’s keep it up and continue fanning the flames of righteousness, and let’s continue to be bold in recognizing and articulating that the existence of good and evil have never been so clear and that spiritual warfare rages. Let’s be on the side of the Holy Spirit.

God bless Charlie Kirk, his family, his team, and America.

