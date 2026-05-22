Dead on arrival: Democrats’ botched 2024 autopsy report finally exhumed

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, May 22, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Democratic National Committee (DNC) has finally released its autopsy report on the 2024 election that had been long-delayed for obvious reasons:

Our candidate sucked.

She replaced a candidate who was too feeble to run.

After finally giving in to pressure to release the report, DNC chair Ken Martin added a disclaimer that the report did not meet his “standards.”

So why even release the 192-page report?

Politico quoted what it identified as a senior Democrat operative close to the process who was granted anonymity to speak candidly as summing it up: “The report’s so stupid.”

RedState’s Bob Hoge noted: “Here’s the report I would give: you crowned a vacuous candidate in Harris, who has never won a single presidential primary, and tried to get us to believe that she was brilliant and profound despite the fact that she couldn’t compose a single coherent sentence.

“Summary for Ken Martin: the Democratic Party is the party of decline, malaise, and division. Inexplicably, a large number of American voters are down with this dark vision, but in 2024 and hopefully 2026 and 2028, even more said, ‘no thanks. Take your losing act somewhere else.’ ”

From the autopsy report:

In the face of misinformation and disinformation, our candidates have proven incapable of projecting strength, unity, and leadership, and voters have drifted away. Indeed, many of our critical Democratic wins can be attributed to negative partisanship — where Republicans have nominated deeply flawed candidates.

Townhall.com’s Matt Vespa noted: “Of course, they ignored rural voters, too. Also, this statement about disinformation and whatnot is ridiculous. That’s a polite way of saying Kamala sucked, though that was penned by a Democratic operative. It is also a pretty weak sauce excuse for not having a message.”

The 192-page report also makes no mention of Joe Biden’s age.

Vespa added: “You’d think that the Biden age issue would predominate, or be the overarching theme, since that’s exactly what caused chaos among Democrats during the cycle. It led to Biden collapsing in the Northern Virginia suburbs, prompting the unceremonious removal of Mr. Biden from the 2024 Democratic ticket.

“I understand why Martin would say this document is a distraction—nothing is conclusive. It doesn’t deeply explore why the party was marginalized. Also, some of the same issues from 2016 still exist. It’s part of the Left’s ongoing reluctance to be introspective, doubling down on illiberal and niche issues that no one cares about and, worse, being snobby about it. That’s what caused Trump to win all the swing states, the Electoral College, the popular vote, and see 89 percent of counties swing to the right. The Obama coalition was absorbed by MAGA in the last election, as non-white working-class voters shifted. And this Democratic Party has no idea how to fix that, as it’s full of rich, white, college-educated snobs with little life experience.”

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