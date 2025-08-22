‘Deep state’ shock? FBI raids John Bolton’s home and office

by WorldTribune Staff, August 22, 2025 Real World News



The FBI on Friday raided the Maryland home and Washington, D.C. office of former national security advisor John Bolton. The investigation is reportedly related to the alleged retention and leaking of classified documents, specifically regarding a memoir Bolton published in 2020.

The investigation was shut down during the Biden Administration due to what a senior U.S. officials told the New York Post were “political reasons.” The investigation was opened under President Donald Trump’s first term regarding the publication of Bolton’s 2020 book, “The Room Where It Happened.”

The manuscript may have been leaked while it was in pre-publication, which Trump and others said at the time was a violation of Bolton’s Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA).

“NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission,” FBI Director Kash Patel said in a post to X shortly after the raid.

The agents arrived at Bolton’s home around 7 a.m. as part of a “national security investigation in search of classified records,” Patel said.

Attorney General Pam Bondi shared Patel’s post, saying: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”

Bolton, a national security adviser in Trump’s first term turned anti-Trump CNN talking head, was highly critical when Trump was accused of taking classified documents from the White House.

He went public at the same time U.S. federal agencies moved against then former President Trump.

“I don’t think he cared about the classification system. I don’t think he appreciated the sensitivity of this information,” Bolton said after the FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

Gen. Michael Flynn, like Bolton a national security adviser in Trump’s first term, said on social media: “Keep in mind, the establishment has one underlying common theme, their hatred for our President Trump. John Bolton is in serious trouble and I’ll bet, Clapper, Comey, John Brennan, Barack Obama and others are all part of this same investigation.”

Asked Friday about the raid on Bolton’s home, Trump told reporters:

I haven’t spoken to Pam and the group yet, but I will be. I saw that just like everybody else. I try to stay out of this stuff. I’m allowed to be, and I’m chief law enforcement officer, believe it or not. I don’t like to go around saying that, but I have that position. But I purposely don’t want to really get involved in it. I’m not a fan of John Bolton. I thought he was a sleazebag, actually, and he suffers major Trump Derangement Syndrome. And so do a lot of people, and they’re not being affected by anything we do. I don’t know anything about it. I just saw that. I’ll find out about it, but if you believe the news, which I do, I guess his house was raided. But my house was raided, also. It’s called Mar-a-Lago. They went through everything they could, including my young son’s room and my wife’s area. They went through her drawers, as the expression goes. They went through everything you could imagine. And when she came back, she looked, she said — she’s very neat, you know, she’s meticulous, and she looked and she said, “woah.” This wasn’t the way that she had it, so I know the feeling. It’s not a good feeling.

Red State’s Bonchie noted: “Well, I guess turnabout is fair play. Bolton probably never fathomed that Trump would regain the White House after Biden stepped in to save him. That’s exactly what happened, though, and the Kash Patel-led FBI seems intent on holding Democrats to the standards they set. For Bolton, that could mean spending quite a long stint in prison.”

“How likely is that? I’d still chalk it up to not very likely. In fact, it’s going to be very difficult to secure any conviction, no matter what evidence exists, because the D.C. judicial system and jury pool are so thoroughly compromised.”

During his time serving in the Trump Administration, Bolton clashed with the president on matters such as Iran, Afghanistan, and North Korea. Trump revoked Bolton’s security clearance as soon as he regained the White House in 2025.

EXCLUSIVE: CIA Director John Ratcliffe gave Kash Patel access to intel that became the basis for the warrant to raid John Bolton’s housepic.twitter.com/QvBp163uWS — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) August 22, 2025

3 years ago, John Bolton raced to a TV studio to criticize President Trump over classified documents. “I don’t think he cared about the classification system. I don’t think he appreciated the sensitivity of this information. … He liked cool things, he saw things that so he… https://t.co/JdnLBfilW2 pic.twitter.com/oojEbtann7 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 22, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation