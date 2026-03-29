Democrat Rep. Jayapal: Illegal aliens should get reparations for ‘trauma’ caused by Trump

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News March 29, 2026

For those afflicted with Trump Derangement Syndrome, illegal immigrants can’t get no respect.

During a House hearing on Friday titled “Kidnapped and Disappeared: Trump’s Attack on Our Children,” leftist Democrat Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal said that illegal aliens deserve to get paid for the “trauma” inflicted on them by President Donald Trump.

Not only should illegals be handed a wad of American taxpayers’ cash for their so-called “Trump trauma,” but everyone carrying out the president’s crackdown on illegal immigration, which the overwhelming majority of Trump voters approve of, should be prosecuted in criminal court, Jayapal said.

Jayapal stated at Friday’s hearing: “We need real accountability because at the end of the day, the people that have been inflicting this harm need to be prosecuted. They need to be brought before us and they need to be held account for the trauma that they have created and we are going to have to have some form of reparation.”

The leftist Democrat also threatened to move forward with her reparations proposal if her party wins back control of the House and elects her to lead the House Subcommittee on Immigration Integrity, Security, and Enforcement.

“If I am chair of the immigration subcommittee, we will be pursuing all of these pieces,” Jayapal indicated.

Democrats have made standing up for illegal aliens one of their top priorities. In Trump’s State of the Union address last month, Democrats refused to stand for Americans over illegals when Trump called on them to do so.

In the Senate, in an effort to stop Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, Democrats have blocked legislation to fund the Department of Homeland Security by using the filibuster, which requires 60 votes to stop.

Democrats continue to demand new restrictions on ICE, including for its agents to stop wearing masks and to obtain judicial warrants before entering private property to apprehend illegal aliens.

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