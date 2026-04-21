Democrat Sen. Murphy applauds report that Iran broke U.S. blockade

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 21, 2026

After being slammed for an X post in which he praised Iranian ships which dodged the U.S. naval blockade, Connecticut Democrat Sen. Chris Murphy now says he was just being sarcastic.

Really?

On Monday evening, Murphy shared an X post that was captioned, “At least 26 Iranian shadow fleet vessels bypass US blockade.”

Murphy wrote: “awesome.”

Only after being heavily criticized did Murphy then claim he was being sarcastic, posting to X:

“Ok Twitter, I can’t believe I need to clarify this but obviously Trump’s bungled mismanagement of this war is not ‘awesome.’ As I have said a million times here, it’s a disaster and he should end the war immediately. My tweet was something called ‘sarcasm.’ ”

Sure it was.

Murphy has repeatedly criticized President Donald Trump’s handling of the Iran war, even going abroad to do so. He traveled to Spain last week where he insisted the U.S. is facing “the most significant threat to American democracy since the Civil War.”

“We are not on the verge of a totalitarian takeover, we are in the middle of it,” he fumed, urging worldwide progressives to “beat back the forces of fascism.”

Flashback, when it came to the Biden-Harris regime’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, Murphy had nothing but praise for the bungled operation. In a 2021 interview with CNN and other outlets, Murphy criticized the idea that a “clean” or “neat” withdrawal was possible, calling such expectations “fantasy thinking.”

Murphy also argued that the U.S. staying longer would only strengthen the Taliban. How’d that turn out, senator?

Following Murphy’s praise for the Iranian ships, Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott blasted the Democrat as an “embarrassment to the Senate” and accused him of “rooting for enemy terrorists who target and kill Americans.”

“He should be stripped of his assignment to the Foreign Relations Committee NOW!” Scott added.

“Senate Democrats are expected to disagree with Republicans. But cheering for our enemy, especially for a regime that has killed so many American citizens, is beyond the pale. Democrats in Congress ought to condemn this disgusting remark,” the Senate GOP X account said.

One response on X had some sage advise for Murphy: “You’d make an amazing Iranian politician,. Go give it a shot.”

You’re a traitor. POS https://t.co/r6eZQuPL2D — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 21, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...