Iranian woman living it up in LA arrested for selling drones, bombs to Sudan

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 20, 2026

An Iranian woman who was living the high life in Los Angeles was actually a major arms dealer for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Shamim Mafi was arrested at LAX on Saturday for allegedly brokering deals for drones, bombs, and ammunition with Sudan on behalf of the IRGC.

In a post to X on Sunday First Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Bill Essayli shared images of Mafi along with stacks of cash and a drone.

“Last night, Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for trafficking arms on behalf of the government of Iran. She is charged with a violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1705 for brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of rounds of ammunition manufactured by Iran and sold to Sudan.”

Just one of the contracts Mafi handled was was worth $70 million for the sale of Iranian-made drones between Iran’s defense ministry and Sudan, investigators said.

In another instance, Mafi is accused of selling 55,000 bomb fuses to the Sudanese military.

Phone records indicate that Mafi had direct contact with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security (MOIS) between December 2022 and June 2025.

Mafi was scheduled to fly to Istanbul on Saturday when she was met by law enforcement officers who took her into custody.

“If convicted, she faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison,” said Essayli. “Mafi is an Iranian national who became a lawful permanent resident of the United States in 2016.”

Mafi, who left Iran in 2013 and became a permanent resident of the U.S. in 2016 under the Obama Administration, allegedly used an Oman-registered company, Atlas International Business, to broker weapons deals as recently as 2025, according to court records.

Last night, Shamim Mafi, 44, of Woodland Hills, was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport for trafficking arms on behalf of the government of Iran. She is charged with a violation of 50 U.S.C. § 1705 for brokering the sale of drones, bombs, bomb fuses, and millions of… pic.twitter.com/l39Gf1WVed — F.A. United States Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) April 19, 2026

2026 Contract With Our Readers

Like this: Like Loading...