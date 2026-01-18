Democrat Socialists, CCP-linked forum mobilize for civil war in NYC

by WorldTribune Staff, January 18, 2026 Real World News



New York City’s Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), with the assistance of the Chinese Communist Party-linked People’s Forum, has moved to mobilize 4,000 “rapid response” operatives to obstruct Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in the Big Apple, a report said.

“Mayor (Zohran) Mamdani’s comrades with the DSA outlined the mission Thursday at a monthly meeting of their Immigrant Justice Working Group in the swanky Midtown digs of the Chinese Communist Party-linked People’s Forum, where photos of communist idols Fidel Castro and Che Guevara decorate the walls,” the New York Post reported on Sunday.

“As we’ve seen in other cities, we still do anticipate a big wave of federal immigration enforcement,” a DSA leader who only identified herself as Marina told attendees at the meeting. “It can be confusing, it can be scary, it can be kind of uncertain what’s happening in New York right now. . . . But we want to be on our front foot if and when it does.”

The Post’s report noted that, in its effort to obstruct ICE operations, New York City’s DSA chapter is training 2,000 members and another 2,000 non-members, along with activating 50 additional trainers. It will also take on additional staff to have its ICE hotline go 24/7.

“If you speak Pular, if you speak Creole, if you speak Fulani – come find us,” the Post cited a DSA leader as saying. “We really want you on the team.”

Post reporter Gabrielle Fahmy noted that the meeting consisted mostly of “white, Gen Z socialists” who “said they were first timers galvanized by the death of Renee Good,” the 37-year-old Minneapolis woman fatally shot by an ICE agent she had struck with her vehicle.

“The immigrant crisis is part of the U.S. imperialist project, and yet we treat immigrants to the experience of ICE,” the report cited DSA member Landry as saying.

The Department of Homeland Security announced plans earlier this month to open a new ICE detention facility in Chester, an hour outside New York City, that would hold 1,500 illegals.

It would more than double the area’s detention capacity. Currently the only NYC-area ICE facility is a 1,000-bed center in Newark, which the Trump Administration reopened last year.

