Democrats’ Waterloo? Here come the anti-American Mamdani-endorsed socialists

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, June 25, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Democrat’s embrace of socialism got even tighter in New York’s Tuesday primaries, raising the question whether the party still can be considered an organic part of the American body politic.

Critics of the party’s direction noted that three full-on anti-American socialists, all backed by New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, were victorious on Tuesday.

In New York’s 13th Congressional District, Darializa Avila Chevalier, 32, defeated incumbent Rep. Adriano Espaillat, who serves as the Chair of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

Avila Chevalier founded a group in college that called for the total destruction of the West.

The socialist candidate wrote in her biography for an opinion piece in independent news outlet The Electronic Intifada that she “helped launch the boycott, divestment and sanctions campaign Columbia University Apartheid Divest.”

“We are Westerners fighting for the total eradication of Western civilization,” the group said in a now-deleted 2024 Instagram post.

Avila Chevalier founded a group known as CUAD, which said in the post: “We stand in full solidarity with every movement for liberation in the Global Sout. Our Intifada is an internationalist one — we are fighting for nothing less than the liberation of all people. We reject every genocidal, eugenicist regime that seeks to undermine the personhood of the colonized.”

In since deleted social media posts, Avila Chevalier called the USA “a f—ing disgrace,” and posted “I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.”

Pennsylvania Democrat Sen. John Fetterman wrote in a post to X: “Anti-Israel. Anti-America. Anti-Western Civilization. Why am I the only Democrat in the U.S. Senate that refuses to excuse this or defend any of those self-identified communists?”

In a deeply blue district, Avila Chevalier is likely to easily win in November’s general election.

So are two other Mamdani-backed socialists.

• In New York’s 10th congressional district, incumbent Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman was trounced by socialist Brad Lander.

• Assemblywoman Claire Valdez defeated Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso in the 7th district.

“The real ‘country over party’ test isn’t going to be about Trump,” said RealClearInvestigations writer Mark Hemingway. “It’s going to be over communist Congress members who literally say they want to eradicate Western civilization.”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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