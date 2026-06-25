Elon Musk posts entire ‘Citizen Vigilante’ film on X

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News June 25, 2026

“The laws are meant to protect the victims, not the perpetrators.”

This is one of the lines in the new film “Citizen Vigilante” that has fully triggered woke globalists.

The action thriller starring Armie Hammer and directed by Uwe Boll follows an American businessman living abroad who becomes a vigilante after a personal tragedy, hunting down violent criminals and corrupt officials while being cheered on by social media supporters.

“Citizen Vigilante” is banned in Boll’s native Germany. The country’s rating agency refused to give the movie an age certification, effectively blocking it from traditional theatrical releases and over-the-counter sales.

Though fictional, critics say the film touches on heinous acts of violence committed by migrants in Europe and the justice systems which lets them off easy.

Elon Musk has posted the entire film on X, where Boll said on Thursday it can be viewed for 48 hours.

The film’s official account announced it was “live now exclusively on X,” while Musk amplified its reach by posting or prominently promoting the complete movie. Viewers could watch the roughly 88–90-minute film in one uninterrupted post, thanks to X’s long-form video capabilities.

The film’s X account captioned the post: “The movie Hollywood doesn’t want you to see.”

“Uwe Boll’s #CitizenVigilante. Available to watch until 10:00am est on June 27.”

Here is the trailer for “Citizen Vigilante”:

Here is the full movie, as posted by Musk:

250 Years of Freedom Is At Risk

Like this: Like Loading...