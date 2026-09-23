Denmark calls new Greenland deal ‘bigger and better’ than 1951 agreement

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 23, 2026

When President Donald Trump announced on Sept. 18 that the United States has reached an agreement with Denmark and Greenland that would give the U.S. “permanent control over security and all other needs” in the territory, the shock in the media sphere was palpable.

Had not Trump kicked off his second term by announcing his intentions on Greenland in a move immediately dismissed by the international legacy media as laughable. His move reinforced the New York Times comparisons of the president with Hitler.

NPR warned that people in Greenland were hurt, angry, and confused over Trump’s angry and threatening rhetoric, noted Chris Bray for the Federalist.

More legacy media headlines warned of an attack on NATO.

On Sept. 22, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte posted on X, “This agreement, along with NATO’s growing role in securing this vital region, enhances our collective security and supports a safer and more stable future for us all.”

An analysis of the new agreement by ‘An Appeal to Pragmatism’ on social media compared the new deal with the earlier one in 1951:

1) 1951 was tied to NATO. Trump’s deal “does not have an end date and may only be amended by mutual consent.”

2) In the 1951 deal, bases had to be agreed. Trump’s deal sets 3 bases and will allow further bases to defend “the American continent” now. The U.S. can now scrutinize civilian construction.

3) 1951 said the US “may…”in accordance with rules issued by the Danish authority…”

Trump’s says: “the USA shall enjoy… the right of free access and movement … by land, air and sea.” and undersea, and no longer has to follow Danish rules.

4) Non-NATO states are barred from installations or a persistent presence in Greenland unless approved by the U.S. 1951 had no such clause.

5) First-ever investment screening. No (i) control, (ii) significant influence, or (iii) access to non-public information… to foreign powers unless America says.

6) 1951 existed to “benefit NATO.” Trump’s is for the defense of “the American continent”, and Trump’s Golden Dome.

Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called the deal better than an earlier one with the United States in 1951:

“Seventy-five years ago, we entered into an agreement about the defense of Greenland. Today we are signing an even bigger and better agreement, a deal that can last forever,” she said.

“Mr. President, you have been very clear. You don’t want adversaries to come too close. I fully agree, and with this deal, they are not,” she added.

Related: President Trump announces Greenland deal giving U.S. ‘permanent’ strategic control, September 19, 2026

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