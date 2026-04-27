DeSantis map, would give Florida 4 more GOP seats; Supreme Court removes block on Texas map

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News April 27, 2026

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday unveiled the new redistricting map that would essentially make the Sunshine State even deeper red.

The Republican governor shared the new map with Fox News. The map sets up Florida Republicans to take four more seats in the House of Representatives.

Florida currently has 20 Republican representatives in the House and seven Democrats — one than it had a week ago after Democrat Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick resigned as the House Ethics panel was weighing sanctions; she had been found guilty last month on 25 out of 27 ethics violations related to embezzling millions.

The DeSantis map is most likely to pass the GOP-led state House and Senate. If that happens, the governor will be able to sign it into law and have it apply to the midterms later this year.

DeSantis told Fox News the new map “more fairly represents the makeup of Florida today.”

DeSantis noted: “Florida got shortchanged in the 2020 Census, and we’ve been fighting for fair representation ever since. Our population has since grown dramatically, and we have moved from a Democrat majority to a 1.5 million Republican advantage. Drawing maps based on race, which is reflected in our current congressional districts, is unconstitutional and should be prohibited.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday reversed a federal district court’s ruling that had blocked the new congressional redistricting map from taking effect in Texas.

The ruling solidifies Texas’s 2025 mid-decade redistricting plan, known as Plan C2333, for use in the 2026 midterm elections and beyond, clearing the way for what could give Republicans as many as five additional seats in Congress.

In a short, unsigned order, the justices stated simply, “We reverse the District Court’s judgment.”

In a brief unsigned opinion, the majority wrote that Texas was “likely to succeed on the merits,” citing at least two serious errors by the lower court: failing to apply the presumption of legislative good faith and improperly inserting itself into an active primary campaign, which disrupted the federal-state balance in elections.

Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Brown Jackson dissented without opinion.

Texas gained two new congressional seats following the 2020 census, bringing its total to 38.

Last week, Virginia changed its map in a bid for four more Democrats in the House but a judge has ruled the referendum for redistricting unconstitutional.

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