DeSantis slams property taxes nationwide: ‘Like paying rent to the government’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 12, 2025 Real World News



Likening property taxes to “paying rent to the government,” Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said his goal is the elimination of the taxes.

In the near term, DeSantis is proposing a $1,000 rebate for each Florida homesteaded property to provide immediate relief of state-mandated school property taxes.

The long-term goal, DeSantis said, is to eliminate property taxes altogether for homeowners.

DeSantis said he plans to put the elimination of property taxes to a vote in the 2026 elections in the form of a state constitutional amendment.

“Property taxes effectively require homeowners to pay rent to the government,” the governor said.

“Constitutional protections for Florida homeowners require approval of the voters in 2026. In the meantime, Floridians need relief. I am proposing a plan that will result in — on average — $1,000 rebate checks for each homestead as a discount on their property taxes. Let’s get this done for the people of Florida this session.”

