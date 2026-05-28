‘Devil went down to Georgia’ cont’d: Judge gets pass over noisy sex in chambers with Atlanta PD deputy

by WorldTribune Staff, May 28, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



What is it about Fulton County, Georgia?

A federal judge who had sex in her chambers during business hours with an Atlanta deputy police chief within earshot of law clerks has been let off with a mere reprimand, reports say.

The Marco Polo research group, which first identified the judge and deputy chief, noted on May 26 that Law360, Reuters, and Bloomberg Law have all reported that the Judicial Council of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling on May 22 which affirmed the reprimand, initially released in February, of Judge Eleanor Ross of the Atlanta-based U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia.

The ruling essentially “lets a sitting federal district court judge off the hook,” Marco Polo noted.

Related: ‘The devil went down to Georgia,’ cont’d, January 22, 2026

“The federal judge had sex multiple times during the workday in her chambers with a current deputy chief of the Atlanta PD. The judge even gets to remain anonymous! At least by the 11th Circuit, that is…but Marco Polo is not the self-protecting Judicial Council of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.”

Marco Polo elaborated:

“There were several clues in the document released on May 22nd that led us to this conclusion (timing, appointment date, LinkedIn bios, etc). There are only 2 people that fit the clues: Judge Eleanor Ross of the Northern District of Georgia (which is based in Atlanta, as previously alluded to) and Deputy Chief Kelley Collier of the Atlanta Police Department. Both are also married to lawyers who are also paid by taxpayers. So not only were these two degenerates boinking on public property, they were also — along with their spouses — hauling in many hundreds of thousands of dollars per year in salaries paid for by you. Along with many other ironies, Collier has led the “VICE” unit within the Atlanta PD.”

The married 58-year-old judge, an Obama nominee, wasn’t named in the special judicial conduct committee’s report dated May 22. The allegations were first made in a special committee report in December, which also did not name the judge.

Ross presided over the 2022 trial of reality TV star Todd Chrisley, who was found guilty of federal charges including bank fraud, tax evasion, and wire fraud.

Ross sentenced Chrisley to 12 years in federal prison, but President Donald Trump later pardoned him.

The judge also previously dismissed a 2020 lawsuit filed by Georgia’s two Republican senators challenging mail-in ballot procedures.

This isn’t an exclusive in more than one way: Not only did @MarcoPolo501c3 publicly ID the judge before any other outlet, but we also ID’d the @Atlanta_Police paramour. On Tuesday. @SuzanneMonyak, @oliviaalafriz, & @jacq_thomsen need to amend their story with URLs to our work. https://t.co/IfXHRp1iFe pic.twitter.com/uLB1nF5AQ4 — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) May 28, 2026

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