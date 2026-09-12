DHS’s Mullin: Ilhan Omar ‘married her brother,’ could be deported

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News September 13, 2026

“Something’s going to happen” in an ongoing investigation involving Minnesota Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said.

Speaking with podcaster Benny Johnson on the sidelines of the GOP midterm convention, Mullin said that Omar married her brother as part of an immigration-fraud scheme and floated the prospect of deportation.

“This is an ongoing investigation. We know that she married her brother to try to bring him into the United States. We know he lives now in London,” Mullin told Johnson.

“There may be more to this — the whole family migration, and possibly some illegal activity for them to come to the United States to begin with. But all of this, we’re investigating.”

Removing Omar would require Mullin and his investigators to have evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that she participated in the immigration-fraud scheme; denaturalization requires proof that she obtained citizenship unlawfully, including through material fraud or concealment.

Mullin said Omar’s case is not political, adding “it’s an actual case because they did things wrong.”

“If you decided to break the law or lie on the information you gave to the United States — to be able to come into the United States, through either asylum or because you were just wanting to seek a better life — but you didn’t tell us who you actually were, you lied about certain things about your application,” Mullin continued. “Those things, there’s no expiration to that. If we can prove it then, that you shouldn’t have been here in the first place, we’ll deport you.”

Mullin said there are a lot of similar cases “that we feel like there may have been fraud from the get-go.

“And I’ve said this multiple times and I continue to say it. I don’t make the laws anymore. I’m in charge of enforcing the laws, and I will not pick and choose which laws I’m going to enforce and which laws I’m not. I’m going to enforce all of them regardless of who you are. Regardless if you’re Omar or some other individual in that community. We’re going to enforce it equally.”

President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance have stated that they believe Omar may have married her brother.

“We actually think that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States of America,” Vance told Benny Johnson in March.

In May, Trump told a crowd that he also believes Omar “married her brother, which is totally illegal.”

Marriage fraud is a federal crime punishable by up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

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