DHS’s Mullin: NY released nearly 15,000 migrants who committed more than 47,000 crimes

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 11, 2026

The sanctuary state of New York has received 14,766 immigration detainers — representing 47,750 felony charges — for individuals with criminal backgrounds who were released rather than turned over to federal authorities, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin reported.

The numbers represent detainer requests issued in New York by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) starting from Jan. 20, 2025.

According to Mullin, local authorities did not honor the requests and released the individuals into local communities.

The data was highlighted alongside Operation Rotten Apple, a monthlong ICE enforcement operation in New York that resulted in more than 2,100 arrests of targeted non-citizens.

“Silence. Absolute silence is what we’ve got from New York off of those retainers,” Mullin said.

“So you have to ask yourself, ‘Why would they release these individuals back onto the streets?’ They’re illegals,” he continued. “They have no right to be back into the United States. They’ve committed a crime. We know that they’re the worst.”

Mullin also ripped “sanctuary politicians” for putting New Yorkers and every other American in danger by enabling “criminal activity to thrive, not for the American citizens to be safe.”

“If sanctuary politicians refuse to take care of their own streets, President Trump has made it very clear we will,” Mullin said.

Mullin pointed to an attack on a New York Police Department officer as the cost of ignoring those requests.

“NYPD officers are some of the finest officers we have out there, just last week one was stabbed seven times by illegals,” Mullin said. “One that we had a detainer on that New York released, both had extensive criminal backgrounds. Once again, we had detainers and they were released back onto the streets. That was October of 2025, a year later they almost took the life of an NYPD officer.”

In March, DHS reported that various sanctuary states and cities across the country had refused to honor an additional 18,000 detainers issued so that ICE could take dangerous criminals into custody and ship them back to where they belong.

Early this year, ICE noted that sanctuary California had released 4,500 migrants convicted of murder, sexual assault, and child sex crimes without honoring detainers.

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

Like this: Like Loading...