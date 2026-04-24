DIA: Iran retains thousands of missiles; Priority on proxies, asymmetric warfare

Special to WorldTribune, April 24, 2026 Real World News

By Geostrategy-Direct, April 21, 2026

If the remnants of the Iranian regime are able to maintain control, they still have a large stockpile of missiles and attack drones and remain a significant threat to U.S. and allied forces in the Middle East, the director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said in congressional testimony.

Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James H. Adams also said he expects the Iranian regime to use asymmetric warfare against the U.S. and Israel while the conflict lasts.

“Despite significant degradation of Iranian military capabilities through coalition strikes during Operation Epic Fury, Teheran retains thousands of missiles and one-way attack [unmanned aerial vehicles] capable of threatening U.S. and partner forces throughout the region,” Adams told the House Armed Services subcommittee on intelligence and special operations on April 16.

On the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force, the regime’s special forces, Adams said that since the conflict began, the force has provided attack guidance and sought to surge support for Iraqi Shia militias and Hizbullah terrorists in Lebanon.

The backing of its proxies has allowed Iran to expand the conflict outside its borders and impose costs on regional adversaries, he said.

The Iranian-backed Iraqi militias have carried out hundreds of attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and across the region, and Hizbullah terrorists remained focused on striking Israeli forces in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

The attacks occurred despite both groups’ diminished capabilities.

U.S. Central Command has conducted some 13,000 strikes on Iran since the war began, many aimed at missiles and missile production facilities.

Joint airstrikes successfully eliminated some of Iran’s civilian and military officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and sharply degraded Teheran’s military while destroying key infrastructure that supports the Iranian energy sector, he stated.

Iran “almost certainly” expanded its wartime objectives from basic regime survival to deterring further strikes and extracting U.S. concessions, mainly through control over the Strait of Hormuz, said the military intelligence chief.

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