Died suddenly: Sen. Lindsey Graham, 71; Trump: a ‘big blow’ to SAVE America Act

by WorldTribune Staff, July 12, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham died suddenly on Saturday evening. He was 71.

Graham passed away “from a brief and sudden illness. Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” Graham’s office said in an initial statement.

Subsequently, preliminary findings of the DC medical examiner’s office released on July 12 stated Graham died of a ruptured aorta brought on by chronic heart disease.

“The death certificate will be PENDING until all the toxicological and microscopic testing are finalized and at that point the death certificate will be updated to reflect the cause of death and appropriately classify the manner of death,” the medical examiner’s office said.

The senator died from “Aortic Dissection due to Arteriosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease,” according to the findings, which were released by the senator’s office.

“The rare condition involves a tear in the body’s main artery,” the New York Post reported. “it mostly affects older men, according to the Mayo Clinic.”

Audio of the 911 dispatch call revealed Graham had chest pains before going into cardiac arrest. First responders rushed to Graham’s DC home on South Capitol Street SE. Engine 7 reported that CPR was in progress, but efforts to revive the senator were not successful.

President Donald Trump ordered flags across the country to half mast in honor of Graham.

Trump announced the order in a post to Truth Social:

“In honor of the remarkable life and achievements of Senator Lindsey Graham, a dear friend of mine, and a truly great man, who achieved so much for our Country, and his beloved Home State of South Carolina, I am ordering all American Flags throughout the United States lowered to Half Mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M.,” Trump wrote.

Trump said Graham’s death marks a “big blow” to the prospects of the SAVE America Act passing the Senate.

Appearing on NBC’s “Meet the Press” on Sunday, Trump said of Graham: “He’s a tough one to lose. He was great. He was unique in every way, actually.

“He called and said, ‘We’re all set for the SAVE America Act. He was pushing the SAVE America Act like crazy. Got back, said he just landed from Ukraine.

“He was a worker. He was really a worker. But, but he sounded great, actually. But he was, he was. He actually said he was tired, but he wanted to get the SAVE America Act. And I said, well, we’re going to get it done, Lindsey. We’re going to get it done. I’ll see you soon. We thought maybe we might even meet today. And then that was it. And that was, you know, around the time; it couldn’t have been much longer. I could have been his last call. I don’t know exactly, but I got a message about 1:00 in the morning from one of the people at his office that he had passed away. I said, you got it. I just can’t believe it. He was like a member of the family to me. It’s very tough.

“This is a big blow to the SAVE America Act, let me tell you.”

FBI agents and members of the Violent Crimes Taskforce were spotted at the Graham’s home on Sunday. Conservative commentator Ivan Raiklin livestreamed on X , writing: “FBI at Lindsey Graham Home now.”

Law enforcement officials familiar with the case told multiple media outlets that investigators are conducting a standard review following an unattended death, and the FBI’s role appears to be providing additional resources rather than indicating suspicion of criminal activity.

Some social media users pointed to Graham’s recent trip to Ukraine and his vocal criticism of the Iranian regime as potential motives for foul play.

Graham was an early recipient of the Covid injection, receiving his initial doses in December 2020 and subsequently encouraging others to get the shot. Despite the jab, he tested positive for the virus in August 2021. Like the vast majority of those who had the virus, including those who did not get the shot, Graham’s symptoms were mild. But he credited the shot for his mild symptoms.

“I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms. I will be quarantining for ten days,” he said at the time of his infection.

He returned to the Senate following his self-isolation, saying: “No one’s being asked to go off to fight radical Islam or fight a foreign enemy. We’re being asked to make responsible medical decisions. Take the vaccine.”

Republicans hold a 53-47 Senate majority. Under South Carolina law, Republican Gov. Henry McMaster will appoint a temporary replacement who will serve until January.

The candidate filing period for the special election to win the GOP nomination for Graham’s seat opens July 21. The election is slated for Aug. 11, according to South Carolina law.

McMaster, who is term-limited, is reported to be among those who will seek to replace Graham.

South Carolina Republican Rep. Nancy Mace told Fox News on Sunday she plans to explore a run for the Senate seat.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t leave the door open. You only live once,” Mace said. “I love serving in the House. I will look at serving in the Senate if that is what voters want me to do… I would be an idiot not to at least look at it.”

South Carolina Republican Rep. Ralph Norman is also eying a bid, a source confirmed to Fox News Digital.

Rep. Joe Wilson, the longest-serving Republican member of the state’s delegation. He quickly snuffed speculation about whether he’d leap into the fray.

“I was grateful to speak with President Trump today reminiscing about our mutual friend, Senator Lindsey Graham,” Wilson said on X. “I assured him my goal is to remain in the House to keep his two-vote majority for the American people!!!”

McMaster called Graham “irreplaceable.”

“The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America — and a loyal and steadfast friend,” McMaster said. “We shall not see his likes again.”

Graham was never married and had no children. His closest surviving relative is his sister, Darline Graham Nordone, whom he helped raise after their parents died.

Radio traffic from response to Sen. Graham’s home: Emergency radio traffic indicates that Senator Lindsey Graham suffered chest pains before going into cardiac arrest Saturday night. Efforts to revive the South Carolina lawmaker were not successful. Graham died two days after his… pic.twitter.com/xj9baJZr33 — Dave Statter (@STATter911) July 12, 2026

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