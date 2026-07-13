DJT logic: I won in landslide with ‘bad press, fake news’; ‘Therefore, the Media has NO CREDIBILITY!’

by WorldTribune Staff, July 13, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



During the 2024 presidential campaign, 85% of legacy media coverage of President Donald Trump was negative, according to the Media Research Center (MRC).

In the first 100 days of his second term, that number shot up to 92%, the MRC reported.

Coverage of the autopen White House, on the other hand, was 59% positive, the report said.

In a post to Truth Social on July 11, Trump lit into the “fake news”:

“It’s incredible! I win the Election IN A LANDSLIDE against the entire Dumocrat Party, and almost 100% negative news — I won 86% of the Counties in America, 2,750 to 525, won the Electoral College, 312 to 226, was the first Republican in decades to win the Popular Vote, and decisively won all seven Swing States, all 50 States shifted toward the Republican Party for the first time, EVER — and I had to run against not one Candidate, but two, Sleepy Joe and Kamala, which has never happened before, against almost 100% negative press and Fake News, all of them willing to do anything that I lose — and yet especially Maggot Hagerman, one of the most unattractive people in the News “Business,” and her lightweight assistant, Jonathan Swan, and The Failing New York Times itself, which spends all of its energy on negative stories about me.

“All I do is WIN, often against all odds but, after the Big Election Success, there’s no, ‘Gee, he won, he did a great job!’ There’s no saying, ‘Maybe we were wrong about him, the people were right’ or, maybe, ‘Congratulations, we wish you Great Success for our Country!’

No, but after I won the Election FOR THE THIRD TIME, the same people start immediately, all over again — The Failing New York Times, The LOST ITS WAY Wall Street Journal, MSDNC (They changed their name to MSNOW because nobody was watching!), Ignorant CNN, with some of the Worst No Name Anchors in History, and all three Fake Networks, ABC, CBS, NBC. All of their Readership, Ratings, and Viewership, are ‘tanking’ because the Public understands they are, as I have said right from the beginning, ‘FAKE NEWS!’

“They have no credibility, or it would have been impossible for me to win with only bad stories, especially in a Historic Landslide. Think of it, this was my opposition! If the Election was held again today, I would win by even more — Actually, much more! The Dumocrats don’t have what it takes, their Policies are wrong, and they are, generally, stupid people. They are going COMMUNIST because they are a desperately ‘sinking ship,’ and there’s not a thing they can do about it.

“Instead of writing inaccurate, false articles, for over 10 years now, shouldn’t it be time that they say, ‘We give up, we can’t beat him, there seems nothing we can do.’ Isn’t it time they say, ‘TRUMP IS THE BEST POLITICAL ATHLETE OF ALL TIME! CONGRATULATIONS, MR. PRESIDENT. YOU HAVE BEATEN US FOR 10 YEARS, AND WE ARE NOT GOING TO WASTE OUR TIME FIGHTING YOU ANY LONGER. WE CAN’T WIN. DO A GREAT JOB, SIR, RUNNING OUR COUNTRY. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!’ ”

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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