DJT slams Grassley for upholding Democrats’ ‘blue slip’ veto power over GOP judicial nominations

by WorldTribune Staff, August 25, 2025 Real World News

In a weekend series of social media blast s slamming the pro-Democrat courts system and media, President Donald Trump also singled out Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley for creating a key roadblock to the president’s judicial nominees.

Trump posted to Truth Social:

I have a Constitutional Right to appoint Judges and U.S. Attorneys, but that RIGHT has been completely taken away from me in States that have just one Democrat United States Senator. This is because of an old and outdated “custom” known as a BLUE SLIP, that Senator Chuck Grassley, of the Great State of Iowa, refuses to overturn, even though the Democrats, including Crooked Joe Biden (Twice!), have done so on numerous occasions. Therefore, the only candidates that I can get confirmed for these most important positions are, believe it or not, Democrats! Chuck Grassley should allow strong Republican candidates to ascend to these very vital and powerful roles, and tell the Democrats, as they often tell us, to go to HELL!

Stung and angered by the unwanted exposure, Grassley defended the century-old process, as a norm worth saving.

In other targeted digital artillery shells, Trump wrote:

The Appellate Court removed incompetent Judge Engoron, but he refused to go, or even to acknowledge them. He’s a highly overturned, CROOKED Judge, who is retiring into a life of lawsuits, along with his Chief Clerk, soon! He is almost as Corrupt as Leticia James, but not quite! President DJT

and don’t forget the ‘fake’ and mainly Democrat media:

Despite a very high popularity and, according to many, among the greatest 8 months in Presidential History, ABC & NBC FAKE NEWS, two of the worst and most biased networks in history, give me 97% BAD STORIES. IF THAT IS THE CASE, THEY ARE SIMPLY AN ARM OF THE DEMOCRAT PARTY AND SHOULD, ACCORDING TO MANY, HAVE THEIR LICENSES REVOKED BY THE FCC. I would be totally in favor of that because they are so biased and untruthful, an actual threat to our Democracy!!! MAGA

