Documents: CIA concealed collaboration with Fauci’s agency on bioweapons research

by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The CIA and Anthony Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) developed a secret bioweapons research partnership dating back to the post-9/11 anthrax attacks, newly released documents show.

An agreement in which the CIA’s Biological Technology Center launched a collaboration with NIAID focused on “forensic microbiology” involving potential bioterrorism agents.

The CIA used its own funding to leverage NIAID’s existing civilian research programs, tapping unclassified virus research to “augment and complement” its own research and development, documents obtained by The Daily Caller show.

“This goes well beyond the previously known off-the-books meetings tied to the Wuhan lab origins controversy. Fauci’s ties to American intelligence run far deeper than anyone outside a handful of investigators realized,” Matt Margolis noted in an Aug. 29 analysis for PJ Media.

Rutgers University chemistry professor Richard Ebright said the newly disclosed documents show Fauci’s NIAID may have crossed red lines on biological weapons research.

“Vice President Cheney assigned Fauci to head US biodefense research programs in 2002, including bioweapons-agents-development and bioweapons-agents-characterization research programs that approached, and arguably crossed, red lines set by the Biological Weapons Convention,” Ebright explained. “The documents show early steps in the process of transferring funding for, and direction of, CIA and DoD biodefense projects to Fauci’s agency, NIAID.”

Congressional investigators found that Fauci visited CIA headquarters without anyone formally recording his entry, and that he took part in discussions on the spy agency’s review of Covid’s origins.

Former Rep. Brad Wenstrup, Ohio Republican, who chaired the House coronavirus subcommittee, wrote that “the information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Headquarters — without a record of entry — and participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s review.”

Former CIA Senior Operations Officer James Erdman III testified before Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs that NIAID, the intelligence community, the Pentagon, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), and foreign researchers operated together for over 20 years without real oversight.

“They received funding from NIAID and other agencies for vaccine research, USAID’s PREDICT project, the [Pentagon’s] cooperative threat reduction program, and even worked with Chinese scientists on coronavirus and other pathogen studies pursuing vaccines,” he said.

“There was no oversight monitoring how this web of relationships influenced research, policy, and public health in any holistic way for over 20 years,” Erdman added.

Margolis concluded: “These new documents establish that Fauci’s CIA relationship was part of an institutional partnership stretching back years, spanning multiple presidential administrations and untold sums of taxpayer money. Fauci was a central node in a web connecting American intelligence, the Pentagon, and foreign researchers, far more than the mild-mannered public-health bureaucrat Americans were led to believe he was.”

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