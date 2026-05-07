DOJ investigates Soros-backed Fairfax County DA over treatment of criminal illegal aliens

by WorldTribune Staff, May 7, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



The Department of Justice has opened an investigation into the George Soros-backed district attorney in Virginia’s Fairfax County, accusing him of shielding illegal aliens from criminal consequences.

The Justice Department said it is looking into whether Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney Steve Descano’s office violated federal law by weighing “immigration consequences” in charging decisions and plea deals, which could amount to unequal treatment of defendants, DOJ Civil Rights Division head Harmeet Dhillon said in a letter to Descano’s office, Fox News Digital reported.

Critics have said Descano is lenient on charges against illegal aliens who are released and then go on to commit horrendous crimes.

Critics point to the murder of Stephanie Minter, a 41-year-old Fredericksburg mom, who was killed at a Fairfax bus stop in February. As details about the case surfaced, Descano’s office was found to have repeatedly dropped criminal charges against the suspect, an illegal alien from Sierra Leone named Abdul Jalloh who had more than two dozen prior arrests.

Descano’s office also ignored warnings from police that Jalloh was dangerous, including from one officer who cautioned in an email that it was “not a question of if, but rather when he will maliciously wound (or worse) again,” ABC News7 reported.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on Tuesday announced it arrested an illegal alien alleged child rapist after he had been previously released by Fairfax County “sanctuary politicians.”

Walvin Victor Hugo Garcia, an illegal alien from Guatemala, was arrested by local authorities in June on felony charges of rape of a child less than 13 years of age, aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years of age, use of a computer to commit a sex offense with a minor, and distributing drugs to a minor, according to a DHS statement.

During his initial arrest, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) lodged a detainer requesting that Fairfax County not release Garcia and instead notify ICE so officials could pick him up. DHS said the county refused to cooperate and instead released Garcia from custody.

According to public records, Descano, who has been in office since 2020, campaigned as a progressive and has received more than $600,000 in campaign support from the Justice and Public Safety PAC, a committee primarily funded by Soros.

“I have authorized a full investigation to determine whether the [Office of the Fairfax Commonwealth Attorney] has engaged in unlawful discrimination in violation of Title VI and the Safe Streets Act,” Dhillon wrote to Descano, noting that both “prohibit recipients of Federal financial assistance from discriminating based upon race, color, or national origin.”

The notice addressed to Descano said the investigation is based on information that his office had adopted a Plea Bargaining, Charging Decisions, and Sentencing Policy in 2020 that would “consider immigration consequences where possible” and that “prosecutors shall consider … the collateral immigration consequences of the specific crime(s) the defendant is charged with[.]”

FIVE YEAR sentence for MURDER. The sanctuary Fairfax County District Attorney has given illegal aliens Maldin Anibal Guzman-Videz and Luis Alonzo Sort-Portillo, who stabbed a man to death in a park, just five years in prison. This is MADNESS. Virginia sanctuary politicians… pic.twitter.com/YoGO4keGlM — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) April 7, 2026

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