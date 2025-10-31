DOJ moves against 8 states over corrupted voter registration rolls

by WorldTribune Staff, October 31, 2025 Real World News



The Department of Justice has filed lawsuits against eights states for failure to comply with federal requests to review their voter rolls.

The lawsuits are part of the effort to ensure that only eligible American citizens are registered to vote, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon said.

The lawsuits were filed against California, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, New York, Oregon, and Maine.

“We’ve been asking states to produce the data of their voter rolls, to be able to make sure that they only have citizens on the rolls and that they don’t have duplicates and have people voting in multiple jurisdictions,” Dhillon told Just The News.

The eight states have not complied with requirements under the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) and the Help America Vote Act (HAVA), both of which require states to maintain accurate and up-to-date voter registration lists, Dhillon said.

Dhillon also announced that the Justice Department has sent a letter to the Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections in Georgia demanding records related to what the board of elections has called “unexplained anomalies in vote tabulation and storage related to the 2020 election” in the county.

The Justice Department is seeking access to full voter registration data from the states, including names, dates of birth, addresses, state driver’s license numbers, and the last four digits of Social Security numbers, to determine whether voter rolls include duplicate registrations or noncitizens.

Dhillon said her team is working to ensure compliance across all 50 states ahead of next year’s midterms.

In addition to the lawsuits, Dhillon said the Justice Department will also be deploying federal attorneys to monitor upcoming elections in several jurisdictions at the request of candidates.

Federal poll watchers will be present in areas of California, where a redistricting measure is on the ballot, and in Passaic County, New Jersey, where voters will choose assembly members and a governor in a statewide election on Nov. 4.

The letter to Fulton County, Georgia cites Section 303 of the Civil Rights Act (CRA), which states in part, “any record or paper required by section 20701 of this title to be retained and preserved shall, upon demand in writing by the Attorney General or his representative directed to the person having custody, possession, or control of such record or paper, be made available for inspection, reproduction, and copying at the principal office of such custodian by the Attorney General or his representative.”

“The purpose of this request is to ascertain Georgia’s compliance with various provisions of the National Voter Registration Act and the Help America Vote Act including, without limitation, compliance with the provisions relating to election technology and administration standards. The State Election Board of your State agreed when, in a July 30, 2025 resolution, it called upon the assistance of the U.S. Department of Justice if necessary for state officials to effect compliance with voting transparency,” Dhillon said.

In late July, the Georgia State Elections Board voted 3-2 in favor of a resolution seeking assistance from the Department of Justice to reexamine the 2020 election in Fulton County. State election board member Janice Johnston, who introduced the resolution, said at the time, “This case is not closed.”

