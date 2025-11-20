Don’t let the news get you down, counseled Charlie Kirk: ‘Chaos is a devil thing’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2025 Real World News

Charlie Kirk expounds on the need for big families, strong churches, and expanded businesses as the “last best hope for liberty.”

Support Free Press Foundation

  , ,

Don’t let the news get you down, counseled Charlie Kirk: ‘Chaos is a devil thing’ added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →