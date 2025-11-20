Don’t let the news get you down, counseled Charlie Kirk: ‘Chaos is a devil thing’

by WorldTribune Staff, November 20, 2025 Real World News



Charlie Kirk expounds on the need for big families, strong churches, and expanded businesses as the “last best hope for liberty.”

Charlie Kirk: you can be disgruntled at the macro but not at the micro. Grow big families, build big churches and have big businesses.

“The enemy would love nothing more than to create a paralysis amongst believers, the last hope for liberty.”

Don’t let them win. And by them… pic.twitter.com/9U6B4QF0NW

— Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 18, 2025