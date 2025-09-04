Dude who went viral for towing ICE vehicle faces 10 years in federal prison

by WorldTribune Staff, September 4, 2025 Real World News



A Los Angeles tow truck driver who apparently thought it would be hilarious to hook and tow an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) vehicle engaged in an immigration raid is getting wrecked by karma.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, Bobby Nunez pulls his tow truck up to an ICE SUV which had its lights flashing, keys in the ignition, and a locked firearm in the safe, and drove off laughing.

Nunez filmed the whole thing and posted it to TikTok for his followers.

Revolver News noted: “But here’s the thing about karma: it never misses. Just two days later, the feds were knocking on Bobby’s front door. And Bobby’s smug laugh track is now gone and has been replaced by the moans and groans in his holding cell.”

Federal agents tracked Nunez down easily, thanks to his viral video.

Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli wrote in a post to X:

How it started vs. How it’s going ARRESTED: Bobby Nunez is now under arrest for brazenly towing an ICE vehicle. He is charged with theft of government property. Apparently he thought it would be funny to interfere with our immigration enforcement operations. Now he can laugh… pic.twitter.com/6LbjCwdcBP — Acting U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli (@USAttyEssayli) September 2, 2025

