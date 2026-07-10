Election insecurity: Partisan U.S. Senate, judges defy Trump’s popular Save America policy

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, July 10, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



While leftist media outlets, political organizations, and activist judges are trying their best to convince Americans otherwise, there is no doubt that proof of citizenship and voter ID are supported by the overwhelming majority of voters.

So, why then, is the SAVE America Act still stalled in the Senate?

Democrats are all-in against it. They continue to insist that the legislation would make it difficult for Americans who lack the proper documentation to vote. In other words, Democrats think a large number of minorities are somehow incapable of obtaining an ID.

Then there are the three relic Republican senators (Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, and Susan Collins of Maine) and one who may or may not still be with us who oppose it.

The only way the legislation can get through the Senate is if the filibuster is eliminated.

Democrats will nuke the filibuster in a heartbeat if they regain control, claims President Donald Trump. Republicans appear to believe this, yet still don’t have the backbone to act.

The majority of Americans who support the legislation would like the GOP to explain why they lack the fortitude to get the legislation through while pretending it’s not really that important.

President Donald Trump wrote in a post to Truth Social:

“I will not sign the Housing Bill, which has been fully approved by Congress and sent to the White House, in PROTEST over the fact that the United States Senate is not capable of passing THE SAVE AMERICA ACT, which is polling at 97% with the Republican Party, and very high with the non-politician Dumocrats.

“The Act states, quite simply, that to Vote a person must show PHOTO VOTER I.D., PROOF OF CITIZENSHIP, AND THAT THERE WILL BE NO MORE CROOKED, CORRUPT, & DESTABILIZING MAIL-IN BALLOTS (EXCEPTIONS for Military, Disabled, Illness, and Travel!).

“THE SAVE AMERICA ACT’S non-passage is CRAZY, and a serious threat to any politician who votes against it!

“If the Dumocrats, or any RINO (or worse!) working with them, do not allow a positive Vote on SAVE AMERICA, TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, and pass this, and every other Bill that true Republicans have ever dreamt of (In addition to the upcoming Budget BOMB and the 1929 catastrophic style DEBT CEILING BILL!).

“The Dumocrats will TERMINATE THE FILIBUSTER, if and when they ever get the chance to do so, in their very first hour – And I will no longer be able to call them Dumocrats again! The title of DUMB will revert to the Republicans who allowed this horrible calamity to happen to our Party, and our Nation, itself! MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Meanwhile, U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan has refused to pause her ruling which stopped the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) citizenship verification system even though a federal judge in Florida ruled that states had already obtained orders permitting them to use the system to ensure non-citizens are not on their voter rolls.

Related: Federal judge overrules Judge Sparkle Sooknanan who shut down alien verification system, July 9, 2026

BREAKING: Judge ‘Sparkle’ Flips Out, Rejects Federal Court Order Dismissing Her Ruling Judge Sparkle Sooknanan has refused to pause her ruling that dismantled the Department of Homeland Security’s expanded SAVE citizenship verification system, even after a federal judge in… pic.twitter.com/UqL3an1ppS — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 8, 2026

Freedom Rocks! Until It Is Gone

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