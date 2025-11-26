Elon Musk calls for Charlie Kirk to be TIME Person of the Year

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 26, 2025 Real World News



Elon Musk has endorsed a call for Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk to be named TIME’s “Person of the Year”.

Musk’s replied to a Nov. 24 post on X from user @Sassafrass_84, who wrote:

“Charlie Kirk should be the person of the year. You can’t change my mind,” alongside an image of Kirk with the caption, “We still remember. We’re still fighting.”

Musk was named TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year in 2021 for his leadership at Tesla and SpaceX and for reshaping multiple industries.

The odds are heavily stacked against the devout Christian conservative Kirk getting the honor especially considering that a Marxist won the mayoral election in New York City. The odds greatly favor TIME recognizing Zohran Mamdani.

Recent TIME Persons of the Year include:

• 2024 and 2016: President Donald Trump

• 2023: Taylor Swift

• 2022: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

• 2021: Elon Musk

• 2020: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

• 2019: Greta Thunberg

