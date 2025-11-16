Epstein files revives controversy about death of Clinton White House deputy counsel Vince Foster

by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2025 Real World News



The release of Jeffrey Epstein’s emails by House Democrats includes a 2016 message from Epstein to author Michael Wolff which appears to allege that Hillary Clinton had a sexual affair with her husband’s White House Deputy Counsel Vince Foster.

The exchange began with Wolff asking Epstein for a “thumb nail” summary on “Nussbaum/foster,” prompting Epstein’s response implying an illicit affair between Hillary and Foster.

The email, dated May 25, 2016, states: “nussbaum white house counsel. . hillary doing naughties with vince.”

This email appears to reference Bernard Nussbaum, White House Counsel under President Bill Clinton.

Foster, a longtime Clinton ally from Arkansas, was found dead on July 20, 1993, in Fort Marcy Park, Virginia, with a gunshot wound to the head.

Official investigations, including those by the U.S. Park Police, independent counsels Robert Fiske and Ken Starr, and congressional probes, all concluded that Foster committed suicide.

Independent media, notably future Newsmax owner Chris Ruddy raised questions in early 1994 about the circumstances surrounding Foster’s death, including the lack of fingerprints on the gun, inconsistencies in witness statements, and the missing bullet.

A WorldTribune.com editor and Ruddy interviewed the Fairfax County, Virginia paramedic who recovered Foster’s body. They were told that he had not been contacted by a single journalist until that interview.

“The gunshot wound itself raises red flags,” The Gateway Pundit’s Cassandra MacDonald noted in a Nov. 13 report.

“Foster was shot once in the mouth with a .38-caliber revolver, the bullet exiting through the back of his head. For such a high-powered wound, experts say there should have been massive blood loss, skull fragments, and brain matter scattered around the body. Yet, reports describe minimal blood at the scene, just a small trickle from the mouth and nose, with no pooling under the head despite the body lying uphill.”

Newsmax’s Christopher Ruddy, in his book “The Strange Death of Vincent Foster,” calls this impossible, suggesting the body was moved from another location where the actual shooting occurred.

“Adding to the weirdness, the gun was found clutched in Foster’s right hand, with his thumb oddly jammed in the trigger guard, a position unnatural for a suicide recoil,” MacDonald wrote.

Paramedics reported that Foster’s body was found in a different position than police photos, and there was no soil on the bottoms of Foster’s shoes despite a 700-foot hike through muddy trails to the alleged suicide spot.

A torn-up resignation letter was also found in his briefcase, with Nussbaum’s palm print on it. Three handwriting experts testified that it was a forgery, but the Capitol Police and FBI found it to be legitimate.

Jeffrey Epstein claimed that Hillary Clinton had a sexual relationship with former attorney and White House counsel Vince Foster. Foster committed suicide in 1993. Follow: @AFpost pic.twitter.com/MYi9ufPkQq — AF Post (@AFpost) November 12, 2025

