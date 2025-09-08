Facebook backs CNN coverage of major CCP military parade, censors WorldTribune.com report

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 8, 2025 Real World News



CNN’s coverage of China’s so-called World War II “Victory Parade” on Sept. 3 could easily be mistaken for one of the many reports issued by China’s propaganda outlets, critics say.

But Facebook’s censors had no problem with CNN’s openly anti-Trump analysis, including the following promo for talking head Fareed Zakaria’s program:

“China underscored its growing global strength this week, with a huge military parade and a summit of foreign leaders that drew some leaders of countries — like India and Egypt — that have been friendlier to the U.S. in recent decades. Fareed says the surprising development here is their turn away from the U.S. and toward China. President Donald Trump’s tariffs, hostile rhetoric and ideological demands have alienated some important U.S. friends.”

Meanwhile, WorldTribune.com ran a special report by Geostrategy-Direct.com‘s Richard Fisher which detailed how the parade sent “cognitive warfare” messages while showcasing new weapons.

Related: Special Report: China’s parade sent ‘cognitive warfare’ messages, showcased new weapons, September 3, 2025

“Such parade spectacles are a major weapon in what Chinese strategists call ‘cognitive warfare,’ or simply the ability to mobilize and direct broad information to shape perceptions in order to influence the actions of your enemy,” Fisher wrote.

Facebook censored the WorldTribune.com report and rejected its appeal without explanation.

Related: Noted: CNN’s respectful, if not worshipful, coverage of CCP’s massive military parade, September 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Meta Platforms Inc. has yet to respond to WorldTribune.com‘s Feb. 19, 2025 cease-and-desist letter regarding Facebook’s censorship of WorldTribune.com content.

The letter states:

This letter serves as a formal demand that Meta Platforms, Inc. (“Meta”) immediately cease and desist from engaging in any and all conduct, including but not limited to codes, algorithms, tags, policies, or other practices, that limit the free access to, distribution of, inboxing of email alerts for, or social media reach of editorial content published by WorldTribune.com. This demand extends to any operations, communications, or cooperative efforts with Google LLC and other social media platforms with which Meta has operating agreements. It has come to our attention that Meta has engaged in deliberate suppression of WorldTribune.com content through pop-up notifications and other communications that contain false and disparaging claims, thereby dissuading, impeding, or outright preventing readers from accessing and sharing our editorial material. These actions constitute a direct affront to the fundamental rights protected under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, as reaffirmed by multiple U.S. Supreme Court rulings. WorldTribune.com upholds the highest journalistic standards, modeled after the credibility-driven principles of American media in the twentieth century. Our commitment to these standards aligns with efforts to restore responsible mass media communications in contemporary journalism. See: https://freepressfoundation.org/american-journalism. Damages and Industry-Wide Implications Meta’s coordinated industry practices — particularly in conjunction with Google LLC, major social media platforms, large corporations, NGOs, and even U.S. federal agencies — have resulted in a 76% decline in traffic to WorldTribune.com since 2021. While some of these policies have reportedly been revised or eliminated, the ongoing suppression continues to inflict substantial harm on our readership, editorial staff, contributors, audience share, market share, revenues, and overall commercial viability. WorldTribune.com is an independent news organization with no affiliations to any government, organization or major corporate entity. Our work stands on its own merits and must not be subject to viewpoint discrimination or suppression through opaque algorithmic policies or other restrictive measures.

Related: Enough: WorldTribune.com counters Big Tech after years of suppression, August 23, 2025

Support Free Press Foundation