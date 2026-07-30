Fauci profited from 2023 mRNA startup, gave speeches and interviews in 2026

by WorldTribune Staff, July 30, 2026 Non-AI Real World News



Antony Fauci took the Fifth 111 times during his Senate appearance before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Wednesday.

But, reports say, his actions prior to Wednesday — along with his mouth — continued to loudly speak volumes.

Investigative journalist Natalie Winters revealed in an exclusive report on Thursday that Fauci in 2023 joined a stealth vaccine startup which was awarded more than $28 million by the Biden-Harris regime to develop mRNA shots targeting viruses with pandemic potential.

“In 2026, Eli Lilly agreed to buy the company for up to $1.55 billion. Whether Fauci stands to profit remains intentionally hidden,” Winters wrote.

Vaccine Company was founded in 2022 by biotechnology investment firm ARCH Venture Partners.

Fauci retired as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) in December 2022 after controlling the agency for nearly four decades.

His résumé states that he joined Vaccine Company’s scientific advisory group in 2023, Winters noted.

A June 2024 California corporate filing identifies former Biden Covid adviser Sonya Bernstein as Vaccine Company’s chief financial officer and longtime NIAID vaccine official Julie Ledgerwood as its chief medical officer.

Bernstein served as a senior policy adviser on the Biden White House Covid-19 Response Team. Ledgerwood spent approximately 18 years at NIAID under Fauci.

“The company was operating largely in stealth. Its limited public footprint obscured a leadership structure populated by officials from the Biden administration and Fauci’s former agency,” Winters wrote.

Meanwhile, The Federalist’s Shawn Fleetwood noted in a Thursday analysis that while Fauci was tight-lipped on Wednesday, he “has had quite a bit to say about Covid and ‘science’ throughout the past year.”

Fleetwood noted:

Despite refusing to respond to Republican senators’ questions about the subject, the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) director has been more than willing to give his two cents to America’s corporate media and similar entities. According to his own website, Fauci has given interviews and public remarks on at least 10 occasions since January, furthering a recurring pattern of the retired health official’s documented obsession with his own self-promotion.

Scientific American magazine published an article based on a discussion with Fauci last month, in which the former Covid czar expressed his supposed concerns about the “politicization of science.” He also called for “stronger pushback … against attempts to downgrade the government-sponsored biomedical research efforts.”

Fauci also sat down for a discussion with an official from Stanford University’s Department of Medicine. Published last month, the interview focused on the former NIAID director’s “early career as a physician-scientist, the first years of the HIV/AIDS epidemic, the creation of PEPFAR, the scientific foundation behind COVID-19 vaccines, and the challenge of communicating evidence in an era of misinformation,” according to the interview summary.

So-called “misinformation” was a topic of discussion Fauci mentioned in a commencement address he gave to Macalester College graduates in May. Speaking about the rise of social media and AI, he reportedly said, “Never has it been so easy for distortion, misinformation and outright falsehoods to spread with such speed.”

Fauci additionally participated in a roughly hour-long podcast interview published that same month. The episode’s release came weeks after the former NIAID director partook in a Georgetown University on-stage reading of Sophocles’ Oedipus the King alongside several celebrities and political figures. The event was billed as a “catalyst for powerful, constructive, global discussions about climate change, ecological disaster, ethical leadership, and environmental justice.”

EXCLUSIVE: Anthony Fauci quietly joined a stealth mRNA vaccine startup in 2023.

Then the Biden administration awarded it more than $28 million to develop vaccines for viruses with pandemic potential.

Now Eli Lilly is buying it for up to $1.55 billion.

— Natalie Winters (@nataliegwinters) July 29, 2026

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