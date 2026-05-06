FBI raids office of Virginia Democrat state Sen. Louise Lucas, a top ally of Gov. Spanberger

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News May 6, 2026

The FBI on Wednesday raided the office of Virginia Democrat state Sen. Louise Lucas as part of a federal corruption and illegal marijuana sale investigation.

Agents executed court-authorized criminal search warrants at Lucas’s office in Portsmouth. The FBI simultaneously carried out a SWAT-team search of a nearby cannabis dispensary co-owned by Lucas, authorities said.

Lucas is a major power broker in Virginia politics as state Senate president pro tempore and chair of the Finance & Appropriations Committee. She is also a top ally of leftist Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

The search warrants were signed off by a federal judge, who agreed there is probable cause to conduct the raids.

Lucas’s marijuana business has previously faced scrutiny after an investigation reported that some products were allegedly mislabeled or exceeded legal THC limits, raising regulatory concerns under Virginia law.

Lucas, 82, has served in the Virginia Senate since 1992.

Lucas was a top supporter of Spanberger’s redistricting plan which, if it survives court challenges, will give Democrats up to four additional seats in the U.S. Congress.

A spokesperson for Spanberger told Fox News Digital that the governor “is aware of today’s law enforcement operation in Portsmouth.” The spokesperson added that, “in the absence of additional details, the governor will not be commenting on a federal investigation at this time.”

Virginia state Delegate Wren Williams, a Republican and major opponent of the Spanberger-backed redistricting plan, told Fox News Digital: “Rumors of corruption and pay-to-play politics have long surrounded the Democratic Party’s infrastructure in Virginia. However, no one has been willing to do anything to hold these power brokers accountable.”

Williams emphasized that “everyone is innocent until proven guilty, but it takes a federal judge to issue search warrants to the FBI.”

“When the chief of police and prosecutor tried to hold Senator Lucas accountable for her actions last time, each were removed from office shortly thereafter,” Williams said, adding, “Sunlight is the best cure for corruption. I’m sure the Commonwealth of Virginia will be very interested to see what comes of this investigation.”

🚨 WOW! MULTIPLE arrests have been made in the FBI raids connected to Democrat VA Sen. Louise Lucas FBI SWAT teams pulled up with weapons drawn ordering everyone in the Sen. Lucas-connected dispensary next to her office come out with their hands up, before making arrests. TEN… pic.twitter.com/oO05JTW0No — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 6, 2026

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